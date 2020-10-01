Spain The government isolates Madrid from the rest of Spain because of the disease situation, but Madrid does not want to obey

The Madrid Regional Director intends to take the government to court if the need so requires.

Spanish the government released on Wednesday in its bulletin new, strict restrictions on cities with the highest rates of coronavirus infections. In Spain, the epidemic is worse than in any other major European country.

In practice, the restricted areas in Spain are isolated from the rest of the country: movement in and out of the areas is restricted, and gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people and crèches are closed. Residents are not allowed to leave the city except in exceptional cases: for example, to travel to work, school or medical care.

The restrictions apply to cities where more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been detected in the last two weeks and where more than 10% of the test results are positive. In addition, 35 percent of the intensive care capacity must be in use.

Finland is far from these figures, but there are areas in Spain where more than 20% of the tests are positive. On Wednesday, the country’s health ministry reported 11,016 new infections and 177 deaths.

Madrid has already presented individual residential areas around it.

Sulun the new criteria will cover the ten regions of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, including the capital itself. However, Madrid has decided to defy the order.

Normally, the Spanish Autonomous Communities decide on health-related measures in the Joint Council of the Regions, and most of the regions voted to introduce restrictions.

But Madrid said no. According to the Madrid representative, a binding order would require a unanimous decision by all regions. On Thursday, the head of the Madrid regional administration Isabel Díaz Ayuso said it would investigate with lawyers the legality of the restrictions and take the Spanish government to court if necessary.

“Our self-governing area is not rebelling. We follow the restrictions, but we take the matter to court to defend the rights of the people of Madrid, ”he commented El Paísin by.

In addition to Madrid, Galicia, Catalonia, Andalusia and Ceuta voted against the restrictions in the Council.

Government stressed on Thursday that its decisions are legal and binding and must be respected by all regions, the newspaper El País says.

The government gave the regions 48 hours to implement the restrictions.