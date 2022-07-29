About 200 people in Spain filed a complaint to the National Court against a platform that promoted investment in Cannabis plantations medicinal.

According to the plaintiffs’ allegations, the subsidiary of Juicy Fields in Spain was the promoter of what they classify as an aggravated scam, misappropriation, misleading advertising and to which they link as a criminal organization. According to the plaintiff group, it is estimated that more affected people will join the complaint.

The modus operandi denounced by the victims speaks of the collection of up to 180,000 euros, money destined for the cultivation of cannabis through legal companies, so that after three months the plant was harvested, sold and the investors could collect their profits.

In the complaint, according to the newspaper EL ESPAÑOL, the complainants stated that the company returned between 33 and 66 percent of the investment, which could be collected through cryptocurrencies or FIAT money.

The report also reveals that the company reported “strike” by workers on July 11, proceeded to freeze cash withdrawals “for 48 hours”, but after that time, all traces of the company disappeared.

Social networks no longer existed and the telegram groups where payments were coordinated were also eliminated.

The European company Juicy Fields, which promised “juicy” returns to investors around the world by growing and selling marijuana plants using the money raised through its platform, left its users without answers or money. – RUBEN ACOSTA (@RubenAcostaG) July 24, 2022

Finally, the users in which investors could check the status of their process were blocked, so they could not enter the platform again.

More than 6,000 affected people have already signed up to the Spanish-language Telegram group in just three days.

The plaintiff group that met at the law firm Emilia Zeballos, affirmed that the company had generated profits for years for investors, but that it could be a pyramid scheme, according to experts warned before knowing these facts.

“The losses are capitalized and add up to millions of euros. There are thousands of clients trapped in Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, France, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico.”,

‘irregularities’

Faced with the demands imposed in Spain and other European countries, the crowdfunding Juicy Fields stated that neither the company nor its workers were allowed to offer users investments in Cannabis, for which this was alerted in several EU territories.

In its statement, the company affirms that Frederich Von Luxburg, an advisor who would seek a solution to these demands, was involved in irregular activities and even proposed to obtain 100% ownership of the shares generated in the Netherlands.

Regarding the closure of the platforms and the freezing of the accounts, the Juicy Fields statement affirms that it was necessary to avoid interference from third parties and although they “excuse themselves for the complications generated”, they will wait until an in-depth evaluation of the cases.

Even so, this communication endorses the continuity of operations, but once again warns European citizens that Crowfunding does not support investments in cannabis.

