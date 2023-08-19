Spain | The extinguishing of the Tenerife wildfire has progressed – the situation is still not under control

A wildfire broke out in the national park surrounding the Teide volcano on Tuesday evening.

in Spain firefighters have made progress in extinguishing the wildfire in Tenerife, although the fire has not yet been brought under control, local authorities said early on Saturday Finnish time.

A total of 225 firefighters continue to contain the fire overnight. When the morning dawns, they get the help of a couple dozen fire engines and helicopters again.

“Now both the fire and the weather have behaved normally”, said the regional director of the Canary Islands Fernando Clavijo while characterizing the spread of flames earlier as “very unusual”.

The fire has so far destroyed approximately 5,000 hectares of terrain and more than 4,500 people have been evacuated from their homes. The fire has caused a column of smoke rising to a height of nearly four kilometers, which is also clearly visible in satellite images taken from space.

