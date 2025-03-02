Spain granted citizens to 240,208 citizens from other countries in 2023, which represents the highest figure of all countries in community Europe.

Thus it follows from acquisition and loss of citizenship of the Community Statistical Office (Eurostat). The historical series with information available from the 27 EU countries starts in 2008 and ends in 2023.

Habitual residence It is the place where a person normally passes the daily rest period, regardless of temporary absences for leisure reasons, vacations, visits to friends and family, business, medical treatment or religious pilgrimage.

Citizenship is the legal link that unites a person with a state, acquired by birth, naturalization or other mediaaccording to each national legislation. Naturalization is the process by which a country grants its citizenship through a formal act at the request of the interested individual.

Another way to grant citizenship may be their concession to spouses of nationals, to minors adopted by nationals and the descendants of nationals born abroad who return to the country of origin of their ancestors.

The EU member states nationalized 1,050,122 people in 2023a new historical record. Spain (240.208), Italy (213.208), Germany (199,790) and France (97,288) were the countries with the most citizenship concessions to people who lived in their territories. These four countries group 71.5% of the new citizenships granted. On the contrary, they close the Lithuania ranking (106), Bulgaria (398), Slovakia (552), Croatia (654) and Malta (825).

The amount of nationalizations in the EU has experienced ups and downs since 2008although since 2019 there was an upward five years to the historical maximum of 1,050,122 nationalizations of 2023, a 45.2% more compared to 575,354 of 2008.

Spain, many times leader

On the other hand, Spain led the nationalizations in the EU in 2011 (114,599), 2013 (225,793), 2014 (205,880), 2021 (144.012) and 2023 (240.208). He held second place in 2010 (123,721), 2015 (114,351), 2016 (150,944), 2020 (126,266) and 2022 (181,581); the third in 2008 (84,170), 2009 (79,590) and 2012 (94,142); the fourth in 2018 (90,774) and 2019 (98,954), and the fifth in 2017 (66,498).

France Headed the classification between 2008 and 2010; Germany did the same in 2012, 2018 and 2019, and Italy led the table in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

On the contrary, Lithuania It became the country with fewer nationalities granted in all years between 2008 and 2023, except 2011, since it occupied Malta.

Syrians, Moroccans and Albanians

The majority of the people granted EU citizens in 2023 (87.6%) were citizens of a country not belonging to community Europe.

The citizens of an EU country other than the nation of residence represented a 10.7%.

In 2023, The Syrians were the largest group of new citizens of the EU (107,500 new citizenships granted), ahead of the Moroccans (106,500) and the Albanians (44,400).

Naturalization

The naturalization rate is the relationship between the number of people who acquired the citizenship of a country in which they lived For a year and the total number of non -national residents in the same country at the beginning of the year.

In 2023, Sweden registered the highest naturalization rate Among the EU countries, with 7.9 citizenships granted by every 100 non -national residents, followed by Romania (5.9) and Italy (4,1).

At the other end of the scale, the lowest naturalization rates per 100 non -national residents were recorded in the Baltic states: Lithuania (0.1), Latvia (0.4) and Estonia (0.5).