Vehicle manufacturers and dealers are stirred every time they hear a possible rise in the taxes levied on the car. Either the one that determines the price of diesel or the registration tax, as has happened in the last year. The latest report prepared by the European employers’ association of manufacturers, ACEA for its acronym in English, however, shows that Spain is the State of the European Union that least squeezes the ownership of a vehicle, just 1,068 euros a year on average.

This tax burden on car use has little to do with what Belgium taxes its drivers (3,187 euros), triple, but also other southern European countries similar to Spanish due to their low income levels: Greece earns an average of 1,264 euros and Portugal, 1,528 euros. The manufacturers association has established its scale taking into account five expenditure factors with their various national versions: the VAT that is applied to the sale of a vehicle or its repairs, the registration tax, the circulation tax, the taxes levied on the hydrocarbons and a fifth item that brings together other tax figures that affect car use.

The preparation of the data may be influenced by the type of vehicles sold in Spain, conditioned by purchasing power: smaller and cheaper. But the results collide with the rest of the large car parks in the European Union. Germany charges its vehicle owners 1,963 euros in taxes; France, 1,911 euros; and Italy, 1,727 euros.

This situation means that in Spain car taxation allows up to 30,800 million euros to enter different administrations, an amount much lower than the 100,000 million in Germany (with the largest fleet of vehicles on the continent, due to its larger population), and the 86,400 and 76,300 million that enter, respectively, France and Italy.

In each country a rate or tax has more or less weight. In Spain, as in other countries such as Germany, France and Italy, the bulk of the income comes from the tax on hydrocarbons. Two-thirds of the income (21,500 million) comes each year from that item. It is followed by VAT for the acquisition of products and services related to the car (including its purchase), which represents 5,000 million euros and 2,900 million of the road tax that is in the hands of the municipalities. The registration tax, which increased in price at the beginning of the year due to the new emissions control system, contributed around 500 million euros.

The latest controversy in which the Spanish Government has settled in matters of taxes would affect the price of diesel, since it is planned to review the discounts that this fuel has. The Executive wants to discourage its sales and thus prioritize the sales of electric and hybrid vehicles. Likewise, the employer Anfac has demanded a merger of the registration and circulation taxes, so that it is committed to another model that does not set the taxes so much in function of the power but of the polluting emissions, which today are taken into account in the registration tax.

Investment for charging points

Across the European Union as a whole, ACEA estimates that revenues reach 398,400 million euros in tax revenue, 3% more than a year ago, according to the latest edition of the Tax Guide prepared by the employers. “Taxes on vehicles, roads and fuel generate significant amounts of revenue for governments every year in the European Union”, defends the secretary general of the organization, Eric-Marck Huitema.

Within its strategy of pushing to promote the installation of recharging points, Huitema demands that part of these resources be used to help finance this essential infrastructure to boost the electricity market, giving more confidence to potential buyers who still distrust how recharge electric cars beyond the most popular places. “In fact, around a quarter of the new vehicles sold in the European Union were of electric charge”, he defends.