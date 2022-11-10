Spain | The entire village is for sale for 260,000 euros

The village of Salto de Castro has been empty for a long time, and it was initially asked for a price of up to 6.5 million euros.

in Spain an entire village is for sale, say the Spanish media, among others ABC and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The name of the village is Salto de Castro and it is requested In the announcement on the Idealista page quite moderate price of 260,000 euros.

It is about a three-hour drive from the small village in northwestern Spain, right on the border with Portugal, to the capital Madrid. The special feature of the village is that there are no inhabitants at all.

According to the sales notice, the village has more than 40 buildings, an accommodation shop, a church, a municipal swimming pool and even a school. The village has been deserted for more than three decades.

The village the current owner bought it in the early 2000s, the BBC reports. The intention was to make it an attractive tourist destination, but the euro crisis prevented these plans.

Employee of the company representing the owner Ronnie Rodríguez told the BBC that the owner still hopes that his dream of the village as a tourist destination will come true. In Idealista’s sales announcement, the owner writes as follows:

“I’m selling because I’m a city person and I can’t take care of the maintenance of the village.”

According to the BBC, the sales announcement has collected more than 50,000 views in a week. More than 300 people from, among others, Britain, France, Russia and Belgium have expressed their interest in buying the village for themselves.

Salto de Castro was built in the early 1950s. It served as a residence for construction workers who worked nearby. When the construction work was completed, the workers moved out. The village was finally deserted in the late 1980s.

Its neighborhood is known as “emptied Spain”, where very few people live and where there are few services.

According to the BBC, Salto de Castro has been for sale before, but then it was asked for as much as 6.5 million euros. No buyers have appeared, and the price has collapsed.

Getting the village up and running wouldn’t be cheap, even at the current price. According to Idealista, getting the village 100% renovated would require an investment of around 2 million euros.