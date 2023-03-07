Spain | The couple stole wine bottles worth more than 1.6 million euros from the hotel’s restaurant

The wine thieves were sentenced to prison in Spain.

in Spain a couple who stole 45 bottles of wine from the hotel’s restaurant were sentenced to prison on Monday. The value of the wines was more than 1.6 million euros and the police considered the crime to be carefully planned, the news agency AFP says.

The couple was arrested in Croatia last July. The court ordered them to pay compensation of 753,454 euros to the hotel.

Court according to the woman checked into the hotel with a fake Swiss passport. At night, he had called the receptionist, who was alone, and asked her to prepare a salad for him.

While the clerk was making a salad, the man had sneaked into the reception and stolen the electronic key to the wine cellar. However, the key was wrong, so the woman held the clerk longer so that the man could steal another key. With it, he was able to steal 45 bottles of wine.

Among the bottles stolen was a bottle of 1806 Chateau D’Yquem wine worth 350,000 euros.

Couple had visited the restaurant of the Atrio Hotel in Cáceres, southwestern Spain, three times in preparation for the robbery, Spanish police said in a statement.

According to Spanish media reports, the woman is a former Mexican beauty queen and the man has Romanian and Dutch citizenship.