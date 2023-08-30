For approximately ten days, the case of the forced kiss of the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to the player Jennifer Hermoso, has caused a media uproar in Spain, a country considered advanced in terms of women’s rights. .

Now dubbed the “#MeToo of Spanish football”, the matter of the “forced kiss” of the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales to the player Jennifer Hermoso – just after ‘La Roja’ won the World Cup of FIFA on August 20th – has shocked Spain and has received great coverage by the media.

On Monday August 28, two days after being suspended by FIFA, the pressure on Luis Rubiales intensified. At the judicial level, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office announced the opening of a preliminary investigation for “sexual assault”.

Later, the presidents of the regional Spanish soccer federations, summoned by the interim president of the Federation, called for his immediate resignation. The day before the announcement of his suspension, Luis Rubiales had said that he will not resign. Since the start of the controversy, Rubiales has insisted that the kiss in question was consented to, which Hermoso denies.

The presidents of the federations also called for “a deep and immediate restructuring of the federation’s strategic positions to open the way for a new stage in the management of Spanish football.” A decision applauded on Tuesday by the Spanish Government, which has promised to put an end to all discrimination against women in sport.







A “great event” overshadowed

The issue of the forced kiss overshadowed the victory of the Spanish women, who allowed ‘La Roja’ to take home their first World Cup, as their male colleagues had done thirteen years earlier.

“That the Spanish women have won the World Cup is a great event for them. But this victory, which was cause for celebration, is somewhat offset by what can be described as symbolic contempt for this women’s team,” said Carole Viñals, Professor at the University of Lille and specialist in Spain.

This victory was a bit more important “because football occupies a considerable and central place in Spain, and women’s football was not fully respected there,” explains Benoît Pellistrandi, a historian specializing in Spain in dialogue with France 24. He adds: ” Only in the last ten years or so has women’s football started to take up a certain space, little by little.”

Gestures of “another mentality and another time”

On Monday, RFI reported that hundreds of people had gathered in Madrid at the initiative of the Feminismo Madrid association with slogans such as: “It’s over” and “It’s not a kiss, it’s an aggression.” According to RFI, among the participants were Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and Second Vice President of the Government of Spain, and Irene Montero, Minister of Equality.

For several years, Spain has been at the forefront of women’s rights and equality issues in Europe, despite a strong Catholic tradition and a culture marked by machismo. The socialist government of Pedro Sánchez is made up of more women than men.

“More than twenty years ago, the socialist government of José Luis Zapatero introduced a very active prevention policy to combat femicides. In this sense, Spain has one of the lowest rates in Europe,” says Benoît Pellistrandi.

In addition, it adds that the Government of Pedro Sánchez “and in particular its left wing” around Irene Montero (former number two of the leftist party Podemos) had “considerably intensified the policy in favor of the protection of women, especially in relationships sexual” with the law “Only yes is yes” – which places consent at the center of the sexual act. The expert considers that the behavior of Luis Rubiales “undermines all the efforts that Spanish society is making to eliminate these practices and gestures, which belong to another mentality and to another era.”

For Carole Viñals, the issue of the forced kiss “has revealed the response of civil society, and that this will be accompanied, as always in Spain, by new institutional measures in sport that will be driven by the awareness that it is not possible to forcing a woman to touch someone against her will”. “Kissing a woman without her consent is violence,” Viñals said.

The specialist also points out that, although Spain is a pioneer in the issue of women’s rights, there is still a “structural machismo” inherited from the Franco dictatorship, from 1939 to the 1978 Constitution.

Awareness in sport

According to Carole Viñals, this “structural machismo” is also found in sports, and in soccer in particular, which “are not especially feminist sectors.” “Football was also one of the symbols of Francoist Spain,” she explains. But according to the specialist, “something is changing in football” since the Rubiales case broke out. She refers specifically to the reaction of several Spanish athletes, such as the former goalkeeper for Real Madrid and the Spanish team Iker Casillas, whom she assures is “not characterized by his feminism.”

On Friday, the former ‘La Roja’ goalkeeper expressed his “shame” in a message on the X social network. In another message posted the same day, he wrote: “We should have spent these 5 days talking about our girls! the joy they have given us all! Showing off a title that we didn’t have in women’s football but…”.

“Soccer was one of the areas that remained most deeply rooted in a certain masculine tradition. And now there is a new awareness,” concluded Carole Viñals.

