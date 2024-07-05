There are still eight to go, but each and every one of the 24 nations has contributed to the success of the tournament, both in terms of atmosphere and sporting terms. The 5-1 win in the opening match between Germany and Scotland was an exception, as close matches with tight scores have been the norm. When UEFA increased the number of participants in the final phase of the European Championship a few years ago, I had my doubts. Now, I am glad that Europe is so well represented.

National teams are something different for footballers, who compete for their country and form a bond with their supporters. Lesser teams have to adapt, and they do so by embracing their role as Cinderellas. They play defensively and try to make the most of their few chances. When they counterattack, a murmur runs through the stadium and sometimes the fans manage to force the ball into the goal with their shouts. One for all, all for one. That’s what people want to see.

More information

Georgia have been the most impressive, with an extremely resilient team. Their way of defending against Portugal reminded me of Europa League winners Atalanta, because of the intensity of their tackles. Portugal got angry and at one point threw in the towel. In the round of 16, Georgia lost to the best team to date. The way Spain have dominated all their opponents, and with lively play, is exceptional.

Spain continues to champion excellence and an idea that dates back to Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola: combination football, technical and attacking. Training and education are based on this idea, and the Spanish Football Federation has decided that all its national teams play according to this approach from the U-15s onwards. Everyone identifies with this idea. I myself have experienced it first-hand, first suffering as an opponent and then as a player under Guardiola.

Luis de la Fuente has been immersed in this culture. He was a first division player and has been working for the Federation for 11 years, where he has coached several youth teams. He knows the players and the environment. With him, the Federation has opted for continuity.

Spain always has a recognisable core. This was also the case at the 2022 World Cup, although, like Germany, they were eliminated very early on. The current squad, on the other hand, once again features top-class players who translate their ball control into results: Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri. You don’t have to be a prophet to count them among the best in European football. And if you combine ideas and talent, you can expect Spain to perform at the highest level. This year, the team is playing wonderfully. Watching them, you can imagine that they could emulate the team that won everything from 2008 to 2012. If that era were to be repeated, it would not be a coincidence.

Their opponent in the quarter-finals is very different. Due to the size, population and financial strength of their league, Germany is always among the favourites. No other country has reached the final phase of World Cups or European Championships so many times. In addition, the league structure and the dense network of youth development centres (Continuous power train) are unique in the world.

More information

The principles of selection and competition that follow regularly produce a number of strong and competitive players. Gareth Southgate has done the math: in the Champions League quarter-finals, 18 German players were in the starting line-up of all eight teams. Individual quality provides a foundation for the whole team. Every coach in the world would be delighted to have players like Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala or Florian Wirtz.

The current national team was put together in a matter of three months. It’s as if we had realised just in time that a home tournament was just around the corner. Since then, it has become a unit in four friendly and four official matches. The performance in the round of 16 against Denmark was full of passion and energy. For the first time, it became clear how valuable Havertz’s ability could be. He has always had the talent. It just needed to be polished, first at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal and at the European Championships.

Now it’s Spain versus Germany. Spain is more stable and homogeneous. Germany is confident in its momentum and is more unpredictable. The outcome is open. Despite all the strategy, football remains an unpredictable game.

The tournament is very entertaining. One of the big five, reigning champion Italy, is already out. However, three countries that have never won a European Championship have reached the quarterfinals. At least one of them will make it to the semi-finals, and maybe one will make it to the final. That’s the beauty of the draw. Luck also counts. This tension is the prerequisite for UEFA Euro 2024 to turn into a giant beer-drinking tent (Beer snifter). And so on until the last day.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_