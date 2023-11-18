Spain | Tens of thousands of people protested the amnesty of the Catalan separatists

The amnesty law is a key part of the deal Prime Minister Sánchez struck with Catalan parties to form a governing coalition.

Tens of thousands people protested in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday against a bill that would offer amnesty to Catalan separatists.

According to the police, around 170,000 people had gathered in and around Cibeles square in the city center.

The amnesty law is a key part of the agreement, which the prime minister Pedro Sánchez made with the Catalan parties to form a new government coalition.

Sánchez’s Socialists came second in the July election, but since the conservative PP party that won the election failed to form a government, Sánchez got to try for another term as prime minister.

“Pedro Sánchez wants to break Spain into pieces: the Basques on one side and the Catalans on the other. He himself just says that nothing has happened”, explained the pensioner for his participation in the protest Maria Ángeles Galán65.

Saturday’s demonstration was called by Spain’s right-wing parties.