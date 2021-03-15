Stop in Europe to the immunization against the covid with the vaccine of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. Days after Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Ireland suspended the administration of the drug after detecting several cases of thrombi – blood clots – in people vaccinated with this drug, Spain, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have joined this Monday to this temporary suspension of immunizations with the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish company until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) clarifies whether or not the drug is related to the episodes of blood clots detected. The EMA, for its part, insisted on Thursday to continue with the vaccination by ensuring that there was no indication that it caused these adverse effects and indicated that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks. Spain has urgently called a meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council to announce the temporary stoppage of the immunizations of the Anglo-Swedish company.

In Spain there were already five autonomous communities that last week also decided to cautiously set aside the doses that remained unadministered from the batch investigated for possible adverse effects. It involves several hundred injections because the bulk of the batch had already been inoculated. Although Spain had always maintained, in line with the EMA and WHO guidelines, that vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug is safe, the cascade of advertisements from France, Italy and Germany, nevertheless, has precipitated the call for a urgent meeting of the Interterritorial Council to revert to the issue this afternoon. Sources present at the meeting have indicated that Health will collect information on possible adverse effects to identify a pattern or profile and depending on what occurs, resume vaccination, informs Isabel Valdes. As of last Friday, Health had delivered 1.7 million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine to the communities and 814,000 had been inoculated.

The principle of prudence – “out of precaution”, justified French President Emmanuel Macron – has precipitated the decision of more European countries to stop vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug. “On the recommendation of the Minister of Solidarities and Health [Olivier Véran], and in conjunction with the French health authorities, the decision has been adopted, in accordance with our European policy, to suspend, as a precaution, vaccination with AstraZeneca, hoping to resume it quickly if allowed by the opinion of the European Medicines Agency. We are guided by science and the competent health authorities, and within the framework of a European strategy. So we suspend until tomorrow afternoon ”, Macron pointed out this Monday during a press conference with the Spanish head of Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the end of a bilateral summit in the French city of Montauban.

For his part, the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, assured this Monday that making the decision to stop vaccination “has not been easy.” Your department has decided to stop vaccinating both the first and second doses and will store the vaccines that arrive until they can be used again. Spanh explained in an appearance on Monday afternoon that the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the public center specializing in vaccines and biomedicine, has recommended momentarily halting vaccination by not being able to completely rule out the connection between reported cases of thrombosis and the administration of the vaccine. So far Germany has used 1.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca preparation, despite having received more than twice that.

“It is a purely preventive measure,” said Spahn, which will allow experts to carefully review incidents. Initially, Angela Merkel’s government decided not to suspend vaccination when several states announced last week that they would do so. In fact, on Friday Spahn stressed that a causal relationship between vaccination and thrombosis had not been proven. The minister mentioned that a common decision is expected from the European Medicines Agency on how to proceed “in the course of this week.” Austria, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy and Romania also stopped vaccination last week with a specific batch associated with these possible adverse effects after administration of the vaccine.

Given the medical emergency, the EMA Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, the body in charge of supervising the safety of already approved drugs, will meet this Tuesday to continue with the investigation and has called an extraordinary meeting this Thursday to adopt the timely conclusions with the information collected, informs Guillermo Abril.

The European regulator has been sending messages of tranquility for a week. Although it recognizes that “in a very small number of people who received the vaccine there were cases of blood clots, some of them with unusual characteristics”, this happens to “many thousands of people” a year in the EU “for different reasons” explains the statement. “The number of thromboembolic events in general in vaccinated people does not appear to be higher than that observed in the general population.” As of March 10, 30 cases of thromboembolic episodes had been reported after administering nearly five million doses in the EU The EMA has insisted that it “maintains the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 , with their associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects ”. The European agency has explained that this Tuesday it will meet to review “more thoroughly the information” received and on Thursday it will announce its resolution.

The World Health Organization, for its part, insists that there is no evidence that it is the vaccine that causes thrombi. “At the moment we have not found that there is a relationship between the vaccine and the cases of thrombosis detected. In fact, thrombosis rates among those vaccinated are even lower than among the general population. No drug is 100% safe, but you have to consider the benefits of vaccinating the population against a disease that we know is killing millions of people around the world [el coronavirus]”Said Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist.

“The decisions of France, Germany and other countries seem puzzling. The data we have suggests that the number of adverse events related to blood clots is the same (and possibly, in fact, lower) in the vaccinated groups compared to the unvaccinated populations, ”said Dr. Michael Head, Principal Investigator in Global Health at the University of Southampton, to the SMC portal. “Stopping the launch of a vaccine during a pandemic has consequences. This results in delays in protecting people and the potential for doubts about vaccines to grow, as a result of people seeing the headlines and understandably worrying. There are still no indications of any data that really justifies these decisions ”, he assured.