Spain Men’s Football Team Wins 2024 Olympics

The Spanish men’s football team won the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In the tournament final, the Spanish team beat the French team. The match ended in extra time with a score of 5:3. The regular time of the match ended with a score of 3:3.

The bronze medalist of the Olympics was the team of Morocco. In the fight for third place, the Moroccans defeated the team of Egypt with a score of 6:0.

Earlier in 2024, the Spanish national team won the European Championship. In the decisive match, the team defeated England with a score of 2:1.