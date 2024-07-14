Spain beat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024

The Spanish national team won the 2024 European Championship, which is being held in Germany. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In the decisive match, the team defeated England. The meeting took place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Spaniards. The first goal was scored by midfielder Nico Williams in the 47th minute. In the 73rd minute, midfielder Cole Palmer equalized the score. In the 86th minute, midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal scored a goal.

In the semi-finals, the Spanish beat the French. The English were stronger than the Dutch.

England have never won the European Championship. The last time they lost the decisive match to Italy in a penalty shootout. Spain became the four-time European champion.