Spain #team #Optimist #world #champion

Spain has been proclaimed Optimist world team champion in Argentine waters of Mar del Plata after defeating Singapore in the final 2-0.

The World Team Championship began with a qualifying round in which 42 teams participated. The best 16 went to the second phase, which were Peru, Argentina, Canada, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Malta, Slovenia, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, Great Britain, Brazil, Greece, France and Croatia.

With very light wind from the NE, very close races were held, with the eight boats arriving almost together in many of them. The Spanish team made a clear difference and won all their regattas, to go directly to the final. Both Argentina and Brazil were eliminated by the powerful Singapore, which defeated Puerto Rico in the semifinal, leaving the Puerto Ricans with the third step of the podium.

In the best of three regatta final between Spain and Singapore, the team formed by Mateo Carbonell, Joan Domingo, Iker Múgica, Marta Mansito and Amalia Coll They won decisively, defeating Singapore 2-0.









Today the individual regattas of the World Championship continue, which is organized by the Mar del Plata Nautical Club (CNMP) and the IODA. With strong winds forecast for the next three days, the competition is expected to be even more exciting and unpredictable. Joan Domingo occupies second position and Joan Carbonell completes the provisional podium after the closing of the qualifying series, which consisted of six tests.