Spain now leads the entire operation that Brussels launched 15 years ago to combat pirates who hijack ships in the Indian Ocean. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the person in charge of Operation Atalanta – which he directs from Rota (Cádiz) – has been joined since June by Rear Admiral Manuel Alvargonzález Méndez, who, on board the frigate Numanciaexercises operational command off the coast of the Horn of Africa, where piracy is increasing, especially in Somalia. The pirates are back, they are better organized, they work in greater numbers and they are well armed and coordinated. This is how crudely the commanders of several European armies and that of the United States warned during closed-door talks weeks ago in Madrid in which they discussed the worrying situation in this part of the planet.

“Piracy is increasing sharply,” announced Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva, head of Atalanta, the European mission charged with deterring, preventing and controlling piracy, arms and drug trafficking and ensuring the transit of food through the Horn of Africa. Until 2019, the situation was relatively calm, but now, Villanueva continues, pirates, who have always had the means, have the desire to commit more piracy.

Since last November, the frigate Canary Islands of the Navy ―relieved on June 20, after four and a half months of patrol, by the Numancia, The ship, which was docked in the port of Djibouti and set out to sea on August 1, witnessed 40 pirate attacks in the Indian Ocean, just off the coast of Somalia. “We had a very intense deployment, with a lot of activity,” the captain of the ship describes over the phone. Canary IslandsCommander Carlos Cordón Castosa. These are figures that have not been seen since 2013. And despite the fact that the situation is “complicated and difficult,” according to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, during a catching-up conversation with Alvargonzález weeks ago, the relationship with the Somali authorities is good. In fact, “they want to be part of the solution,” says Villanueva.

“[Los piratas] They hijack smaller boats and go out to sea to attack merchant ships,” explains Commander Cordón. They usually hijack dhows ―small fishing boats that are very common in this area― to blend in with the usual maritime traffic and approach larger ships that transit through the Horn of Africa. “The situation is very, very, very complicated,” describes a worried Cordón, because, with the Red Sea crisis, between 30% and 50% (depending on the source) of the flow that was going through the Suez Canal route (Egypt) towards Europe has turned south to cross the Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), so pirates now have many more ships to attack; and Atalanta much more to watch. In addition, as the risk is greater, insurers have considerably increased premiums for ships that want to cross the Red Sea, which makes them change course towards the south, contributing to the increase in traffic in the Atalanta area. And Brussels, for the moment, “has not increased resources,” explains Cordón. The operation has a budget for this year of 6.36 million euros, a figure in line with the figures for the previous eight years, although lower than the eight million in 2010, just two years after the start of the mission.

Once pirates hijack a ship, they typically take it to the coast of Somalia and hold it there while negotiations for ransom are held, which is all the criminals are after. The same thing happened to the merchant ship Abdullawhose 23 crew members were held hostage for 32 days last April by armed pirates in Somali waters, although they were eventually released. “We received a warning that they were being attacked and when we arrived, the pirates had already taken the hostages. That is a problem,” explains Cordón, who experienced the kidnapping first-hand. The frigate Canary Islands waited for the ransom to be paid – five million euros which they flew in packages from a small plane, according to the commander – to support the crew with a medical examination and with the collection of evidence that could implicate the Somali pirates in a potential trial: DNA collection, mobile phone tracking… Cordón reveals that in this case, unlike on other occasions when there have been gunshot wounds and rape, the crew did not suffer physical violence. This time, the crew suffered from post-traumatic stress and had certain atopic infections derived from the unsanitary conditions in which they lived for more than a month, with dead animals and excrement on the ship.

The volatile international geopolitical situation, especially due to Israel’s war in Gaza (the number of deaths in the Strip has just exceeded 40,000), Houthi attacks in Yemen – supported by Iran – and Tehran’s influence in that region, have led to pirates running riot in that part of the world, with high maritime traffic: 20,000 ships a year and increasing due to the aforementioned crisis in the Red Sea. Villanueva warns that even in certain African forums some authorities are beginning to warn of the collusion and joint attacks of traditional pirates with the Islamic State and the Houthis of Yemen. The latter are producing at least one every three or four days, according to the Ministry of Defense. “There are times when they act [los tres] “We are together. Sometimes it happens,” confirmed a senior officer of one of the multinational operations in the area, who claims that evidence of this relationship is being gathered. According to the intelligence handled by the Army, the Houthis have a lot of material and information on the ships that pass through the area, especially the Strait of Aden, which leads to the Red Sea. They are well armed and their targets are usually ships that are somehow related to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. In fact, to monitor security in the Red Sea, the EU launched a specific mission at the beginning of the year: Aspides.

Spain, which is now in command of Atalanta, warns that the same conditions are being met as 15 years ago, which would lead to a new increase in pirate presence in this area: drought, famine and lack of resources. “There is no life, no people, no livestock,” describe Spanish officers deployed in the Horn of Africa and in constant contact with Operation Atalanta. This also forces many Somalis to take to the sea and become pirates, something that will intensify even more from September, when the weather conditions improve, believes Alvargonzález.

Rescues

Another factor that is causing piracy to increase is the “pull effect” of financial ransoms, explains Villanueva. Commander Cordón, who has witnessed ransom payments, is convinced that it is a practice that encourages pirates – who are often drugged with a substance called khatsimilar to cocaine, continue their criminal activity.

Operation Atalanta was launched in 2008, when pirate attacks and kidnappings numbered in the hundreds. Now, the Twenty-seven Member States are in talks to renew it or terminate it at the end of 2024. Spanish command in the area will continue until next autumn, when one of the last rotations is planned in an operation in which 20 countries are participating (16 of them from the EU). “Atalanta will be what the nations want,” Villanueva sums up.