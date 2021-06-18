Sweden comes from signing its best European ever (in Belgrade it was sixth) and if he managed to equal this position, he would have a place in the World Cup next year, the objective with which he starts in this championship. In Valencia it has two sensitive casualties (Amanda Zahui and Regan Margaraty), But the Eldebrink twins are still at the bottom of the canyon, as they demonstrated on the opening day against Slovakia. Frida (Girona guard) finished with 17 points and her sister Elin (Bourges base), with 15. After the defeat against Belarus, Spain is almost without a net but, as Ndour warned: “This is not how it begins, but how it ends”.