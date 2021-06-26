The Spanish government relaxed the mandatory use of masks outdoors from this Saturday (June 26, 2021). The announcement was made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on June 18th.

“This weekend will be the last with masks in outdoor spaces because next weekend we won’t wear them anymore“, said Sanchez during an event in Barcelona.

The use of masks has been a legal requirement, under penalty of fine, in closed and open places, in most of the Spanish territory. There were some exceptions, such as the practice of outdoor physical activity.

The determination has been in effect since mid-2020, when the mask emerged as one of the greatest elements of protection against covid-19.

Since midnight this Saturday (June 26, 2021), the use of masks is limited to indoor and open spaces only when there is a risk of crowding or the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected.

As reported by the country, groups gathered in the streets around midnight to celebrate the flexibilization, which brings the feeling back to normality after almost 1.5 years of pandemic. Also according to the website, dozens of people took off their masks at the chime of the clock.

The use of the mask was embraced almost entirely by the Spanish population. According to the latest survey by the CIS (Center for Sociological Research), 99.4% of residents used the equipment regularly.

Currently, Spain has an incidence of 95 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. More than half of citizens have already taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

Like Spain, neighboring France has also suspended the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces. Although the infection rate in both countries is declining, the high transmissibility of the Delta variant is still a concern.

Last year, almost 624 million euros were earned from the sale of masks.

continue reading