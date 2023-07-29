The men’s water polo team managed to recover from the hard setback of losing to Hungary in the last second of the semifinal and beat Serbia (6-9) in the match for third and fourth place to win the bronze medal. This is the ninth medal for the Spanish delegation in the World Cups held in the Japanese city of Fukuoka and the third in a row in the universal water polo competition after silver in 2019 and gold in 2022.

Spain, without playing an excellent match, controlled the match at all times. Thanks to some inspired Felipe Perrone and Álvaro Granados in their scoring facet -with three and two goals respectively-, the Spanish team managed to go to halftime with a favorable result of 5-6. In the second half there was a very short 1-3 run for the Spanish team, which closed the match with the final 6-9 to redeem itself for the cruel outcome suffered against Hungary.

Serbian Mitrovic; Radulovic (-), Rasovic (3), Drasovic (), Jaksic (1), Jankovic (-), Vucinic (-) -initial team-, Milojevic (2), Randelovic (-), Lazic (-) and Ubovic ( -). 6 – 9 Spain Lorrio; Munárriz (1), Granados (3, 1p), de Toro (-), Larumbe (-), Famera (-), Perrone (2) -initial team-, Sanahuja (1), Cabanas (-), Tahull (1 ), Mallarach (-) and Bustos (1). partial

3-3, 2-3, 0-2, 1-1.

referees

Ohme (ALE) and Colombo (ITA).

eliminated

Famera, Drasovic, Ubovic, Jankovic and Sanahuja.

Unlike that game, this time the team led by David Martín was much more forceful at the rear, without any confidence against the always talented and competitive Balkan rivals. And it was a revalidation for Spain, hurt by that blow against the Magyars in the semifinals and with the still very present memory of the defeat against the Serbs in the Tokyo Olympics that got them out of the grand final when they already played it with the fingers in the last quarter.

The third step of the podium, to this day not valued in its fair measure not even by the Spanish players, is confirmation that the still world champions will start among the great favorites in the next Olympic Games in Paris, a contest for which However, the ticket has not yet been stamped. To do so, they will have two opportunities, either in the European Championship in Israel or in the World Cup in Qatar.