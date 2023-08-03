VStricter hand luggage rules could cost the low-cost airlines in Spain dearly. The Ministry for Consumer Protection in Madrid has initiated sanctions proceedings against several companies because of the costs of taking hand luggage in the cabin, which are considered inadmissible. The names of the affected airlines have not been announced for the time being.

The violations in question could be considered serious or very serious violations and punished with fines of up to one million euros – “or up to eight times the unlawfully obtained profit if it exceeds this amount,” as the left-wing government announced on Thursday.

Several low-cost airlines that fly to Spain have tightened their hand luggage rules, for example asking for additional money for hand luggage that was previously free. The ministry believes that this practice may contravene Spanish law. On the one hand, because services that were traditionally included in the ticket price are now billed separately. And on the other hand, because the advertising of these airlines only refers to the price before paying the additional costs.

For example, the low-cost airlines could position themselves better in the search engines because of the low prices they offer. “However, in most cases, due to these practices, the price originally offered in the advertisement does not reflect the price that the consumer ultimately pays,” it said.







According to its own statements, the Ministry for Consumer Protection is also investigating several low-cost airlines because of other practices that are considered illegal. These include, among other things, the surcharges for seat reservations, especially for those accompanying persons who are underage or in need of help.