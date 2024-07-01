There Spain’s Supreme Court refused to grant amnesty to Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, in exile since a failed secession attempt in 2017, and maintained an arrest warrant against him.

“The judge of the Supreme Court today issued an order declaring the amnesty not applicable to the crime of embezzlement in the case against the former President of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont,” the court said in a statement, specifying that the The arrest warrant against him therefore remained in force.

The amnesty towards the former Catalan president was one of the conditions that had allowed Pedro Sánchez to obtain the votes of the independentists in the Cortes. Parliament did its part by approving the amnesty law, but Now this decision risks putting the stability of the socialist-led government at risk.