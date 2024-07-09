ANDSpain’s Supreme Court has closed an investigation into alleged terrorism against former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, He has been on the run from Spanish justice in Belgium since 2017, as a result of the case being closed due to a deadline error.

Supreme Court judge Susana Polo agreed on Tuesday to file the case against several defendants in the well-known ‘Tsunami case’, which was investigating whether pro-independence protests such as one that blocked the airport in the Spanish city of Barcelona in 2019 were terrorist acts.

Polo made this decision after Judge Manuel García-Castellón closed the case at the Spanish National Court, when this court annulled the investigation carried out since July 29, 2021 due to an error in the deadline for an extension of the process.

The judge points out that Before that date, Puigdemont was not under investigation, “which prevents the proceedings from continuing through the abbreviated procedure” in the Supreme Court.

The decision to close the case comes on the same day that another judge in Spain refused to grant Puigdemont amnesty in a case investigating alleged Russian interference in the Catalan independence process.

This judge asked the Supreme Court to take over the investigation for alleged crimes of treason, embezzlement and criminal organization since Puigdemot was granted immunity, after being elected to the Catalan Parliament in the regional elections last May.

Puigdemont was the president of the regional government when Catalonia unilaterally declared its independence in 2017, after which he fled from Spanish justice.

The Catalan politician has assured that he could return to Spain without fear of being arrested, even if he has pending legal proceedings, to present a hypothetical investiture as president of the regional government again if an agreement were reached in the Catalan Parliament to do so, since his party, Junts, was the second most voted in May.

The first four Catalan police officers accused of attacking protesters have been amnestied

Meanwhile, the Barcelona Court of Appeals granted amnesty to four members of the Catalan regional police (Mossos d’Esquadra) accused of assaulting two protesters in October 2019, making them the first officers of this force investigated for their actions to benefit from this law.

In a known car last Friday, The judges agreed to apply the amnesty to the four officers, who faced a sentence of four and a half years in prison for the crimes of assault and assault, and also to the two protesters who denounced them, who were awaiting trial for crimes of public disorder and attack on authority, among others.

This is the first time that an amnesty has been granted to the Catalan police officers investigated for alleged police abuses against pro-independence demonstrators, which occurred mainly during the wave of protests in October 2019 against the Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence leaders, including Puigdemont, to various prison terms for their involvement in the 2017 secessionist process.

On June 25, a Mossos police officer was also the first to benefit from the amnesty, along with former Interior Minister Miquel Buch, after being convicted of acting as bodyguard for former President Puigdemont after his flight from Spain while receiving a salary as an advisor to the Catalan administration.

The trial of the four officers and the protesters was suspended on May 22, in anticipation of the imminent approval of the amnesty law, which Congress approved eight days later.