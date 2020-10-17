The Minister of Finance and Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, on Wednesday in Congress. Marshal / EFE

The pandemic has had a severe impact on public accounts and has further increased Spain’s already large debt, which will reach record levels this year. The Government foresees that the liability will exceed 1.3 trillion in 2020 and advance 23 percentage points with respect to 2019, to 118.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP). This is the biggest jump since there are records and leaves nothing to do with the gradual decreases achieved these years. In 2021, the item for the payment of interest will also grow for the first time in almost a decade, according to the Budget Plan that the Executive sent to Brussels on Thursday.

Neither the wars nor previous economic crises that were considered unprecedented at the time have had such profound and acute impacts on debt as that of the pandemic. To find similar growth, we must take a step back in history to the Spanish-Cuban War of 1898, when the ratio of liabilities to GDP also grew by 23 points, but in two years. In 1920, in the aftermath of the so-called Spanish flu, the debt advanced 17 percentage points; in 1947, during the autarky, it made the highest jump so far: 22 points, always according to the records of the historical database of public debt of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Nor did the Great Recession have the same impact, the main cause of the increase in liabilities in the last decade and whose wounds had not yet been fully closed when the pandemic broke out. In 2012, in the midst of the European debt crisis, the advance was 16 points.

According to the Budget Plan that the Government has sent to Brussels, the debt will go from 95.5% of GDP at the end of 2019 to 118.8% in 2020, with an increase of about 125,000 million. By 2021, it is projected to fall to 117.4% of GDP, but only because of GDP growth, because debt in absolute terms will grow practically the same as this year. In total, a record bill of 250,000 million of additional debt in two years. The reason for this enormous growth is in the urgency in the face of the health emergency, which has triggered spending at the same time that activity fell due to the lock that was imposed – and the new restrictions – to curb infections. A situation that has inevitably increased financing needs: for this year, the Spanish Treasury is expected to increase its emissions by 115,000 million.

In the first half of this year, public debt has already increased in just over 100,000 million up to 1.29 billion and in almost 15 percentage points of GDP, up to 110%, according to data published by the Bank of Spain. These figures already represent a historical record in absolute terms and the highest in more than a century in proportion to GDP. But, in addition, the forecast is that the increase will continue in the second semester, at least until that 118.8% that the Treasury foresees.

“Our forecast is even higher, with debt around 120% of GDP in 2020, so the rise would be 24 percentage points,” explains María Jesús Fernández, a senior economist at Funcas. The strong increase in debt over GDP is also due to the fall in this last indicator. Funcas estimates that 2020 will close with a 13% decline in activity, compared to the 11.2% estimated by the Government and 12.8% by the IMF. “And as the pandemic is evolving, the variation in GDP in the last quarter of the year may even be negative, albeit slightly, which will greatly condition the result of 2021 and will increase the risk that the Government’s forecasts, already by yes optimists, they are not fulfilled ”, adds Fernández.

The IMF also estimated in its forecasts published this week an even greater increase in debt, to 123% of GDP, with a jump of 27.5 points in one year, the eleventh highest in the world this year. The increase is only behind that of Japan and somewhat ahead of those of Italy and Canada among the large developed economies.

The other side of the coin is that the ECB’s hyperexpansive policy has managed to keep interest rates to a minimum, easing financing costs for the single currency countries. The forecast is even paradoxical: despite the increase in debt, it is estimated that Spain will save about 2,000 million in interest this year compared to the 28,349 million paid in 2019.

By 2021, however, the government has expected financial spending to grow, albeit slightly. It will be the first increase in this item since 2012, the year of the bank bailout and the famous whatever it takes of the then president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, who assured – and delivered – that he would do everything possible to save the euro zone from collapse.

The Budget Plan for 2021 contemplates a financial expenditure of 26,800 million, compared to the 25,900 budgeted for 2020, although this item will go from representing 2.3% of GDP this year to 2.2% next, due to the rebound of 7, 2% of the economy predicted by the Government. Even so, it is usual for the Treasury to make prudent forecasts and finally, in the year, interest is paid less than budgeted, as has happened in recent years. The maximum recorded in 2014, when 34,000 million was budgeted for this chapter, is still far away.

The document also includes other historical marks. In 2021 a record level of income and public spending will be reached, according to the Executive: the first item will climb to 493,000 million euros, and the second to 588,000 million, yielding a deficit of 7.7% of GDP. The Executive’s forecast is that revenues will grow strongly next year, by 33,447 million, thanks to the improvement of the cycle and the creation of new fiscal measures that, according to their calculations, will provide an additional 6.847 million to the public coffers.

“It is a very optimistic scenario,” says José Carlos Díez, a professor at the University of Alcalá. The Government has also approved for 2021 a historic increase in the spending ceiling, of 53% – up to 196,000 million – thanks to the incorporation of the first tranche of 27,000 million of European funds. “The problem is that they will not be executed before the third or fourth quarter of next year”, warns Díez: “And, the most worrying thing is that the public debt does not go down even if the recovery comes.” A recovery that, as long as the pandemic is not controlled, will continue to be surrounded by uncertainty.