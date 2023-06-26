Dhe first official heatwave of this summer has locals and tourists in Spain groaning and sweating. For large parts of the Andalusian provinces of Seville and Córdoba in the south of the country, the national weather service Aemet even declared the red alert on Monday. 44 degrees in the shade were expected there in the late afternoon. In Seville, meanwhile, the mercury column was already approaching the 40-degree mark at noon.

But Monday was also unbearably hot in many other parts of the country. In Madrid, where it is currently only “cooling” to 22 or 23 degrees at night, few people were seen on the streets at midday. Many tried to cool down in the strong sunshine and well over 30 degrees in the shade with fans, umbrellas or water bottles. The maximum daily temperature of 37 degrees announced by Aemet should only be reached in the capital between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“These days you can only go out after dark, around 10 p.m. And even then you still sweat,” said the 22-year-old student Álvaro of the German Press Agency. “I’m only outside because the fridge is empty and I need beer above all.” In the supermarket, however, it’s “nicely cool”. According to media reports, the beaches and the well-cooled shopping centers in particular have all been very crowded since the beginning of the heat wave on Saturday.

Heat is expected to last through Thursday

From Tuesday, the temperatures should therefore drop slightly after the peak on Monday, but the heat wave will only subside noticeably from Thursday. Until then, the alert levels red, orange or yellow will apply in many regions of the country. The German holiday stronghold Mallorca with the famous Ballermann is meanwhile spared the first heat wave and the Aemet alarm with maximum temperatures of 32 or 33 degrees.

In Spain, heat waves in June have become more frequent in recent years, as Aemet points out. “Excluding the current heatwave, we have already experienced six heatwaves this month since 2011. Between 1975 and 2010, on the other hand, there were only five (June) heat waves.” Government spokesman Ruben del Campo has long warned: “One thing is clear: (man-made) climate change is increasing extreme weather events.”