The new incursion of Saharan dust that has affected Spain since last weekend has been described as “exceptional” by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, of the Earth observation program financed by the EU, both for its duration as well as for its extension, since there have been several days of haze, which has not only covered large areas of the Iberian Peninsula, but has traveled to the southeast of France, has crossed Germany and Poland, and has reached Estonia and the south of Scandinavia. According to figures provided to this newspaper by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), in Spain concentrations of up to 341 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) of small PM₁₀ particles (those with a diameter less than 10 microns and that are capable of penetrating the lungs) on Saturday in Almería, when the World Health Organization (WHO) sets an average daily exposure of 45 μg/m³ as a safety limit. However, these values, although very high, are not record-breaking: in the worst episode to date, an average concentration of 1,779 µg/m³ was also reached in Almería and maximums of 3,000 on March 15, 2022.

In a press releasethe Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service reported this Monday that it is tracking this new episode of “large-scale dust transport throughout Europe” from the desert that began last Saturday after “a repeated series of Saharan dust episodes in Europe in recent weeks” and that has caused “high concentrations of PM₁₀ in the soil of the Peninsula and parts of France and Germany.”

The forecast of Barcelona Dust Regional Centerthe center that manages and coordinates research by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) related to sandstorms and sub-Saharan dust for Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, points out that the long tongue of suspended dust, which is noticed in Denmark last weekend, will arrive in Sweden and Finland on Wednesday.

Ernest Werner, head of development studies and technical director of Barcelona Dust, a project developed between Aemet and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, explains by phone to EL PAÍS that in Spain “the worst is already over.” The peak of the blanket of dust, which began to be noticed late on Friday, occurred during the weekend and “has left PM₁₀ maximums that have exceeded 300 µg/m³ in several towns in Andalusia and 200 in Castilla la Mancha”. They have also exceeded 50 “in many other locations, especially in the eastern and northern half of the peninsula,” adds Werner. This Monday, according to Werner, the mass of dust is moving towards the east of the Mediterranean and the episode is expected to end on Tuesday in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

According to data from the European Environment Agency (EEA), the maximum peak of the haze in Spain occurred around six in the afternoon on Saturday in Benahadux (Almería), when it reached 341 micrograms of these particles per cubic meter, followed by Almería capital, when at ten o'clock at night that same day they were breathing concentrations of 300. At noon, it was 291 in Melilla, the third town in the ranking, while it reached 256 in Malaga, 252 in Granada, 249 in Motril (Granada) and 247 in Córdoba. At the moment there are no calculations on the daily average, but Werner considers that it has been possible to exceed 100 and even 200 µg/m³ in the south of Andalusia and Murcia, when the EU establishes a limit of 50. This Monday, Werner expects concentrations minors, 100, in Catalonia, Valencian Community, Murcia and Almería and 50 in the Balearic Islands.

What worries scientists is that this is an apparently increasing phenomenon; the question is whether this is indeed the case and why. “This latest episode of Saharan dust is the third in the last two weeks and is related to the weather pattern that led to a warm episode in Western Europe in recent days,” details Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the Monitoring Service, in the note. of the Copernicus Atmosphere.

Refers to Kathleen, a storm that was named on April 4 by Irish Meteorological Service. “From its position, to the west of the Peninsula, it generated powerful winds from the south that have carried a very warm air mass, loaded with suspended dust,” explains Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesperson. The mass, in addition to very poor air quality especially in the south and the Mediterranean coast, left very warm temperatures, between 5° and 10° above usual, so much so that throughout the weekend 14 records for highest maximum and minimum temperature, with tropical nights, in which it does not drop below 20°, in Bilbao and Santander for the first time this month. This Monday, a front associated with another deep storm, Pierrickwill sweep away the haze that it left Kathleen. “The wind, from the north and northwest, will clean the atmosphere of suspended dust,” says Del Campo.

Parrington indicates that “the two previous episodes occurred mainly over the Mediterranean and southern Europe” but, on this occasion, “some effects, such as dry deposition of dust on cars, occurred as far away as northern Scandinavia last year.” weekend”. “While it is not unusual for dust plumes from the Sahara to reach Europe,” Parrington admits, “there has been an increase in the intensity and frequency of such episodes in recent years, which could be attributed to changes in patterns of atmospheric circulation”, caused in turn by climate change.

In this regard, Werner, who describes this episode as “strong or even very strong, but not a record” like the one in 2022, admits that there is a lack of data and studies in this regard, since Barcelona Dust is 14 years old and series of 30 are required. “It is interesting because it is difficult for dust to reach such high latitudes,” comments the Spanish scientist, whose impression is that intrusions “have increased” in recent decades and occur more frequently out of season, which was the summer. “Coincidence?” He asks himself, to answer that “probably not”, but “more data and studies are necessary to be able to conclude anything” and attribute the increase to “an altered atmospheric circulation” by the hand of man.

Suspended dust is very harmful to health, as it affects the respiratory system. The few studies that exist on the matter indicate that it causes an increased risk of mortality in people with underlying disease, as well as an increase in oxidative stress and hypertension, a worsening of respiratory and cardiovascular problems, and even prematurity. and low birth weight. For all this, it is recommended that the most vulnerable people protect themselves with masks and avoid doing sports outdoors.

