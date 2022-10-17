When the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) made balance of last season, such was the flood of data on the intensity of daytime heat that a relevant aspect was overlooked: it was not only the summer with the highest maximum temperatures in the historical series ―which started in 1961, the year from which data are available validated data to study the nature of temperatures throughout Spain―but the minimums were also the highest: the average was 16.3°C, 1.9°C above normal. “We have spent the worst nights of our lives,” says Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet. “Although in heat waves -almost half of the season- the minimums do not rise as much as the maximums, they exceeded by three tenths the worst to date, 2003, and by half a degree the second worst, 2007”, explains Del Campo. . Extremely hot nights are dangerous as they prolong heat stress during the day by preventing the body from resting and recovering.

A third of the stations in the main AEMET network recorded the hottest nights in their history as a whole. Navacerrada stands out: the average was 13.5°C, 1.2°C above the previous record, from 2003. “It is at 1,900 meters and is not affected by the urban heat island [que añade entre 1,5°C y 2°C a las mínimas]”, contextualizes the spokesman. In addition, 18% recorded the warmest night since data is available. highlights Leon airport which, with 24.5°C, beat its highest level by almost three degrees.

The phenomenon of tropical nights, in which the minimum does not fall below 20°C, previously punctual and limited to the Mediterranean, advances through the interior of the peninsula, while the next step, the torrid or equatorial nights, above 25°C , has become frequent in the center and the southern half and has reached points where it was unknown. A feared ghost has even begun to take shape, a new category of nights above 30°C for which there is no name ―the climatologist Javier Martín Vide proposes infernal, flaming or scorching―. Although there were nights with more than 30°C ―for example 33.7° in Agüimes and 30.5°C in El Bosque (Cádiz)―, they do not appear in the Aemet database. “The minimums are misleading because sometimes it cools down at the end of the day and it masks how terrible the night was,” explains Del Campo.

Despite this, Spain approached this new frontier: the highest minimum in main stations was 29°C in the port of Palma de Mallorca on August 14. He broke his absolute record ―also Valencia with 27.5°C, Castellón with 26.6°C and Alicante with 28.6°C― on the same day that a buoy in the Balearic Sea recorded the highest temperature in national waters since there are records, 31.3°C. Although there were no hellish nights this summer, they have been in recent years. Almería holds the national record: 33°C in 2011.

And far from being confined to summer, ultra-warm nights start earlier and end later. In May, Jaén recorded the first torrid heat on the Peninsula in that month, while Seville, Badajoz, Córdoba, Zaragoza, Toledo and Madrid suffered tropical nights, which have extended into September, already in the meteorological autumn: Saint Sebastian Y Minorca They set their absolute record with 24.1°C and 28.8°C. During this new warm episode in mid-October, they are expected on the Mediterranean coast and in the Guadalquivir. On Saturday, they occurred in Marbella (Málaga), Girona and the Balearic Islands. Of the 17 days of the month, there have been 15 tropical nights at some point on these islands.

To determine its increase and extension, an in-depth climatological study is needed, which Aemet does not have. But, at the request of this newspaper, the agency has extracted data from 11 cities, which in many cases reveal an unstoppable increase. “Several points in the northern interior have broken records for tropical nights such as Valladolid, where 13 were recorded, compared to the previous record of eight in 2003. It has gone from having one or none in the seventies and eighties to 2/3 on average in the last 15 years, with an abysmal difference this year”, details Del Campo. Zaragoza is also “a very clear case” by setting a record with 57, 10 more than in 2003. “Since fifty they have multiplied by five”.

According to a study by the meteorologist Roberto Granda in Eltiempo.es, the largest number of tropical nights, excluding the Canary Islands, was concentrated in the Mediterranean arch, where 80 and even 100 were exceeded. Great. According to her analysis, this summer was “very close to years highlighted by night heat such as 2003, 2012 or 2021 ″ and in more than one point it was the worst, such as in San Sebastián, Toledo, Cáceres and Ciudad Real. “Another very striking case due to its altitude is Cuenca, with 30, which almost doubles the previous record.” The meteorological association FrostSE ―Albacete, Alicante, Murcia, Jaén, Almería and Granada―, notes that “the exceptional persistence of maxims made urban centers a real hell”. As an example, he cites Alcantarilla (Murcia), where the average has gone from 25 in the eighties to 61 in the last 10 years.

And the torrid nights arrived, for the first time, in Galicia. Although they do not appear in the main Aemet stations ―the highest minimum was one tenth, 24.9°C on July 13 in Pontevedra, which beat its record by 1.2°C―, they do exist in the of Meteogalicia. A spokeswoman for the organization says that on the same day, one of the four stations they have in Vigo, Madrid Avenue, registered a minimum of 26.7°C, while on the campus it rose to 29.6°C. “In Vigo you suffer a couple of nights at 21°C in the summer, but this one was historic, on the brink of hellish night“, certifies. In Segovia, where they were not known either until this summer, there were four in a row, with a record of 27.4°C.

In El Retiro (Madrid), with data from 1920, none were produced until 1987 and, from then to the year 2000, seven. In the last two decades they have risen to 24, “three and a half times more”. Faced with those who blame the heat island, Del Campo clarifies that “the greatest increase occurs with the city fully configured”: of the 24, 18 were in the last six years. This summer was “tremendous”: he broke the record, with nine, “a figure that multiplies by three that of the worst summers, 1995, 2012, 2017 and 2020”. Five were consecutive and a new record was established: 26.2ºC.

Another “striking” case is the Barcelona airport with seven, one less than in 2015. With data from 1924, until 2003 there is no news of them but, since then, the average is 2/3. At Seville airport they made an appearance in 1980 and so far this century they have 43, with an average of 2/3. In Malaga, “in this century there are five per summer, compared to one or two out of fifty”.

At the Almería airport this summer it was the second worst with 19. “In this century there are eight on average when in the seventies they were 2/3”. In Valencia the heat island effect also influences, but they skyrocket with the city already established: 2022 and 2015 tie as the worst summers with 16. “From being almost non-existent until the eighties, since 2003 there is an average of six”. At Palma de Mallorca airport, what happens in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Seville: “They started in 1983 and since then there have been 12, eight since 2014″.

The Aemet spokesman concludes that the culprit, without any doubt, is global warming and that the projections indicate that they will go further: if pollution continues at the current rate, between now and 2050 they will increase between 15 and 25%. in the worst case scenario, and at the end of the century, 50%. “It is necessary to adapt buildings and manage urban planning to be prepared for more frequent events”, concludes FrostSE.