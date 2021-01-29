It could not be. Spain did not make a great game, especially in defense. That is where the meeting left him. Over there and because of the bad start of the national team, which allowed the Danes to take an income that reached five goals and that the Hispanics were no longer able to neutralize. Despite not having a good game, Jordi Ribera’s pupils had the ball to equalize in the last minute, but Rubén Marchán’s shot found the crossbar. And it is that fortune did not smile at key moments either. In the end, 33-35. There is Sunday’s game against France to take the bronze.

The party had crumbs. The champions of the two most important international competitions were measured. The Danes had been winners of the last World Cup and the Hispanics had climbed to the top of the podium in the last two Europeans. Almost nothing. As in the first semifinal, Nordic handball against the Mediterranean. An anticipated final between two of the best teams in the world. A meeting in which the men of Nikolaj Jacobsen wanted to revalidate the universal title and the pupils of Jordi Ribera to take another step towards achieving their third star on the shirt. Duel of height between two of the most successful teams in recent years.

Initially, Spain had problems with the closed 6: 0 defensive of the Nordics. On the offensive, the Danes interspersed attacks with six or seven troops. Hispanics weren’t comfortable and Nikolaj Jacobsen’s men did. In goal, things did not go well for Pérez de Vargas, who in the middle of the first half left his place to the quarterfinal hero, Rodrigo Corrales. The defense wasn’t working and Morten Toft Olsen was driving her into chaos. Mikkel Hansen took advantage of his powerful arm. Without defense and with an erratic attack, he could not find Marchán, very guarded in the six meters. Just some quality action from Álex Dujshabaev and Solé. Things were not working and Denmark accelerated that led them to have five goals of difference (8-13, min. 18).

33

Spain Pérez de Vargas (6 stops), Entrerríos, Álex Dujshebaev (4), Solé (3, 1p), Cañellas, Morros, Ariño (2) -starting team-, Guardiola, Maqueda (4), Figueras (6), Marchán ( 3), Daniel Dujshebaev (7), Ángel Fernández, Áleix Gómez (2, 1p) and Corrales (2 stops). 35

Denmark Niklas Landin (7 stops), Magnus Landin (1), Saugstrup (7), Lasse Svan (2), Hansen (12, 2p), Morten Toft Olsen (4), Gidsel (4) -starting team-, Hald Jensen ( 1), Molgaard, Andersson (1), Jacobsen (1), Holm and Moller (3 stops). marker: 3-5, 5-7, 7-10, 10-13, 14-16, 16-18 (rest); 18-22, 20-24, 22-25, 28-30, 31-33 and 33-35. referees: Horacek and Novotny (Czech Republic). They excluded Molgaard (3), Figueras, Gidsel, Guardiola and Entrerríos. incidents: Second semifinal of the World Championship held in Egypt.

But if Jordi Ribera’s pupils have something, besides quality, it is heart. The team was rebuilt with the second unit, with the entry especially of Daniel Dujshebaev and Jorge Maqueda. The back work improved somewhat in those minutes. It was not complicated as the initial section of the first half had gone. Spain achieved a partial 8-5 until the break that put them back in the game. It is true that he had a couple of attacks to get to a single goal, but the Hispanics were unable to lower the difference of two goals. With her the recess was reached (16-18).

From the start, Denmark returned the income of four goals (16-20). Daniel Dujshebaev saw the door at that time, with three initial goals. He needed a reaction, but the minutes went by and the Nordics had that goal cushion. Maqueda took over the scorer from the little one of the Dujshebaevs. But without defense, there is no paradise. Jacobsen’s team lost to Molgaard, who was punished with his third suspension.

Spain was two goals away. He had balls again to reduce the difference further, but he again lacked success due to losses and bad decisions. The Danes entrusted themselves to their pitcher Mikkel Hansen and the success of their pivot Saugstrup. Nor did the Nordics have them with them. But Alex Dujshebaev put Spain to one after a quick transition. Figueras found spaces in the six meters and took advantage of the passes of the Dujshebaev brothers.

Spain scored two goals behind in the last ten minutes. He was trying, but he couldn’t seem to turn the score around. The defense was easily surpassed by the Danes and in attack the Hispanics were going to pull. Denmark held on, but Pérez de Vargas’s final interventions put the Spaniards down to just one goal. And he had an attack to force the extension. But Marchán’s launch hit the crossbar and went off. Spain was left without end. 33-35 for Nikolaj Jacobsen’s men, who will fight to revalidate the world title.