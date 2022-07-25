The Spanish under-20 team, champion of Europe. FIBA

Spanish basketball enjoys great health from the roots, the U-20 women’s team champion last July 16 in Hungary, gold (female) and silver (male) with the U-17 teams in the World Cups this summer, and now also crowned the U-20 men’s team at the Eurobasket in Pogdorica (Montenegro). It was enough for him to beat Lithuania (69-61) to achieve his third European of the category, promoted by the government of Madridista Juan Núñez, leader of a generation of players called to break down the door such as Rubén Domínguez, Michael Caicedo, Millán Jiménez or Miguel Allen.

Since 1992, when the first edition was held, Spain has already added three wounds in the category. The first in 2011 with Mirotic, Franch and Sastre as first swords and already in 2016, with Marc García, Ramón Vila, Barreiro, Yusta and Sima. On Sunday he achieved the third in a duel that cost him his, defensive and physical Lithuania. But Joaquín Prado’s boys -who had already beaten their rival in the group stage- rounded off the tournament by adding their sixth win in a row, an impeccable resume. No one like point guard Juan Núñez -chosen MVP and guillotined at key moments-, well helped by Barça forward Michael Caicedo, scorer of 10 of the first 14 points in the final, also by Rubén Domínguez, who added 17 points.

It was not easy because although Spain always dominated on the scoreboard, Lithuania, with Rubstavicius and Butka as stilettos, closed the gap in the third quarter (55-55). But the success in rebounding and shooting -like Rubén Domínguez’s triples-, plus a strong defense, catapulted the Spanish team again. That and that Núñez also appeared at the end, when he was demanded, so that the Spanish team would win for the third time in its eighth final.

