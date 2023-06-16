Women’s Eurobasket – Group A – working day 1 Latvia Spain

Spain is still under reconstruction. After two years without stepping foot in a major international tournament, the team opened the Eurobasket in Tel Aviv with a defeat against Latvia that paves the way back to the elite. Steinberga’s 22 points and Laksa’s 17 weighed too heavily on a group in which Laura Gil (20) and Raquel Carrera (15) shone, but who paid for their nerves and losses. This Friday (7:45 p.m., Teledeporte) comes the second touchstone, against a Montenegro that beat Greece, an exam to measure Spain’s recovery after the first blow.

The team made good use of that good dose of late hunger (6-12). Miguel Méndez’s team closed from the inside and Laura Gil and Alba Torrens scored, with Silvia Domínguez and Maite Cazorla trying to control the pace. Latvia gradually began to show their weapons and Spain clouded in attack in the second part of the first quarter. A drop in concentration and several turnovers doomed the Spanish players, focused on scoring inside while their rival stretched out their arms from distance. The first pause came with a return to the score: 17-15.

Raquel Carrera, all character, gave a pass to the front, striking with the penetrations in a match with a lot of static attack and physical contact, and few points on the counter, the two defenses well withdrawn (25-22). Alba Torrens also joined the offensive. The biggest problem for the team was in the other basket, unstoppable Steinberga: 37-28 at the break after only 13 points from the team in the second episode.

The bugle call was given by Laura Gil to add inside and out, allied with Raquel Carrera. Spain had to row because they were 14 behind (44-30) and their game lacked fluidity. The defense was once again the basis of a reaction that did not come to fruition despite coming within a span (57-53). Latvia failed from the perimeter, but the team lacked one more kidney blow. You have homework to do.

LATVIA, 67; SPAIN, 63 Latvia: Vilka (4), Laksa (17), Gulbe (14), Jakobsone (0) and Steinberga (22) —starting five—; Strautmane (2), Jurjane (4) and Pulvere (4). See also France creates a controversial registry to monitor the children of jihadists repatriated from Syria or Iraq Spain: Cazorla (3), Casas (4), Torrens (13), Carrera (15) and Gil (20) —starting five—; Quevedo (0), Conde (0), Leo Rodríguez (3), Ginzo (0), Domínguez (2) and Ouviña (3). Partial: 17-15, 20-13, 18-19 and 12-16. Referees: Györgyi, Kukelcik and Prpa. No eliminated.

Menora Pavilion Mivtachim Arena, in Tel Aviv.

