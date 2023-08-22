“I didn’t like it” she replied hotly in the locker room





Imagine that the soccer world championship won by Spain Sunday had been male and not female. Would it have ever occurred to the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales to kiss one of the team’s players on the lips? Obviously not. Instead, when the female La Roja, in her third ever participation in the competition, paraded in front of Rubiales, in Sydney, to receive the well-deserved medal, the man said «celebrated» taking midfielder Jenni Hermoso’s head in his hands and then kissing her on the mouth. The site writes it Corriere della Sera.

“I didn’t like it,” she replied hotly locker room, while indignant reactions flocked to social networks, only to then issue an opposite statement in a note released yesterday by the Federation: «It was a completely spontaneous reciprocal gesture for the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives». A denial that was read as further violence done to the player.

The president’s behaviour, combined with the fact that at the moment of the Spanish goal he cheered by putting his hand to his groin and touching his attributes while he was on stage next to the queen, also outraged the government, which resigned on 29 May. Irene Montero, minister of equality, defined the incident as “a form of sexual violence that women suffer every day”, while MEP Ernest Urtasun spoke of “repugnant male chauvinism” and the minister of sport and culture, the socialist Miquel Iceta , asked for an apology from the manager. Which Rubiales promptly did: «I was certainly wrong. If there are people who have felt damaged, I have to apologize.”

