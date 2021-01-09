A situation “historical”. Heavy snowfalls, of an unprecedented scale for 50 years in Madrid, hit a large part of Spain, due to the passage of storm Filomena, Friday January 8. According to the meteorological agency AEMET, which has placed the center of the country including the capital Madrid on red alert, this situation is “exceptional”.

Barajas International Airport in Madrid is closed until 10 a.m. on Saturday, at least, “for security reasons”. “The work to clear the tracks continues and we hope to be able to resume service as soon as possible”, the airport tweeted on Friday. Rail traffic between Madrid and Valencia is also disrupted, according to the Renfe railway company. Meanwhile, traffic on about 400 roads is difficult, and hundreds of truckers were stranded across the country on Friday evening. Three hundred of them had already had to spend the night from Thursday to Friday in a parking lot near Cuenca, in the center of the country.

In the capital, which had not seen such snowfall since 1971, children made snowmen or played all day long under palm trees covered with a white coat while passers-by, surprised, photographed these unusual scenes.

Some 20 centimeters of snow on average is still expected to fall on Saturday in Madrid and the central plateau of the country and up to 50 centimeters could cover the higher areas in this area. will move northeast on Sunday, resulting in less snowfall even though temperatures will remain unusually low.