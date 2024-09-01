Spain, the reigning world champion in this category, defeated the United States 1-0 on Sunday, having won the title three times but not being able to decipher its rival in the debut of both in Group C of the Women’s Under-20 World Cup being played in Colombia.

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Spain controlled the ball for the entire ninety minutes, during which a tough United States team fought without skill.

Spain quickly took the lead thanks to a goal from Olaya Enrique in the 8th minute, which she defined perfectly against the American goalkeeper Teagan WY.

Possession of the ball was entirely in the hands of La Roja, led by Sonia Bermúdez, and despite the closeness of the match and some skirmishes by the Americans, in the 52nd minute Jone Amezaga had the clearest chance to extend the lead with a ball that she missed at point-blank range.

Spain vs. USA, at the U-20 World Cup. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO / @juanfotosadn Share

A fighting United States came close to equalizing when the Uruguayan referee awarded a penalty in favor of the Stars and Stripes team, but the VAR disallowed the foul in the 88th minute, shortly before the end of the match that had eight minutes of injury time and in which the fans gave their all to the Americans to recognize their dedication.

Spain temporarily takes the lead in Group C of the tournament and awaits the result of the other rivals in the group, Paraguay and Morocco, who will face each other in the second game at the same venue. In the next round, this Wednesday,

Spain will face Paraguay and the United States will seek its first victory against newcomer Morocco, matches that will once again be held at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

