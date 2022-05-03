MADRID. A 35-year-old was arrested in Ciempozuelos, a village on the outskirts of Madrid, after having kept his grandmother’s body at home for several weeks, perhaps months, without reporting its disappearance: the newspaper reports. El Mundo. An off-duty officer of the Guardia Civil noticed that the old woman’s body had remained in that house for a long time. Sensing a strong bad smell, she warned some colleagues, who approached to understand what was happening inside her.

The grandson of the deceased, who was 89 years old, opened the door for them. The 35-year-old was arrested on charges of abandoning a family member. According to initial investigations, he had decided not to notify the death of his grandmother to continue receiving the old woman’s pension.