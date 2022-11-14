Spain jumped this Monday night to the Carolina Marín de Huelva pavilion already with their homework done. The victory before Italy in their visit to Georgia (84-85) meant the mathematical classification of Scariolo’s team for the 2023 World Cup, and the team endorsed the passport with a victory against the Netherlands (84-72) to reaffirm itself as leader of your group in the windows. The national team will defend next summer, from August 25 to September 10 at the event to be held in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, the title they won in 2019, and to which they added the European crown two months ago. The last two games they have left in this qualifying phase, away against Iceland and at home against Italy, will be yet another test of filming for a group that continues to add merit to the cause.

Scariolo is so confident in his pawns that he even claims he wouldn’t call EuroLeague players even if he could. And the boys respond on the track. Spain started with four starting European champions (Jaime Fernández, Alberto Díaz, Joel Parra and Sebas Sáiz), plus Miquel Salvó as a forward. Opposite, the bottom of the group, the Netherlands, defeated in all matches. Faced with a smaller rival, and with the classification in their pocket, the night in Huelva could invite relaxation, but these matches are a good test for players hungry to earn a place. On the horizon, a World Cup and some Games. The competition is increasing, but so are the opportunities. Alberto Díaz and Joel Parra, two of those new pieces that have become regulars today, gave the first stretch (14-7). The defense fed the attack and the Netherlands soon began to play the trick of the triple. Seven bingos in 11 minutes, four of them without a mistake by Schaftenaar, returned the equality and even gave the oranges a small income (28-30, 34-37).

The selection needed to return to the origin because the match that seemed easier had become steep. Two hits from the perimeter by Jaime Fernández, already a striker against Italy, left the tables before the break (43-43). There were many points received by Spain against a team with fewer offensive resources than other rivals.

The second half began with news, a triple missed by Schaftenaar, while Joel Parra displayed versatility and wrist. The team also entered the three-point contest and even finished the event with more attempts at three (31; 13 inside) than two (28; 16). It was difficult for the team to break away (61-59, end of the third quarter) before entering another of those tight finishes on which they built the gold in Berlin. In the decisive stretch, Santi Yusta raised the voltage and Brizuela loaded the backpack of points (16) with that cheeky basketball that serves to blow up the chessboard. A 7-0 run in two minutes launched Spain towards victory and the World Cup.

Spain: Alberto Díaz (8), Jaime Fernández (8), Salvó (3), Parra (10) and Sáiz (12) —starting five—; Yusta (10), Brizuela (16), Sima (4), Alonso (2), Núñez (-), Busquets (3) and Vila (8).

Netherlands: Keye de Vries (12), Bouwknecht (5), Van Bree (8), Kuiper (2) and Kok (-) —starting five—; Van Eyck (2), Ververs (9), Boyd de Vries (3), Brandwijk (8), Schaftenaar (19) and Kuta (4).

Partials: 21-21, 22-22, 18-16 and 23-13.

Referees: Glisic, Vulic and Jurcevic. No deleted.

Carolina Marín Sports Palace, Huelva. About 5,000 spectators.

