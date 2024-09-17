The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría (left), and the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, this Tuesday in Madrid | Photo: EFE/ Javier Lizón

The Spanish government pledged on Tuesday (17) to guarantee diplomatic protection for two Spaniards detained in Venezuela, identified as José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez Adasme. Both have been accused by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro of planning “terrorist attacks” and seeking to “destabilize the country”.

In a press conference held after the Spanish Council of Ministers, the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, reaffirmed the commitment of the Spanish government, currently under the leadership of socialist Pedro Sánchez, to exercise the protection that the situation demands.

“We have requested by verbal note to know and see the identity of these people, to be able to see them clearly, to be informed of their positions and, above all, to exercise the diplomatic and consular protection that we always do with any Spanish person who is detained in any country,” Alegría said. She emphasized that the Spanish Embassy in Caracas is in constant contact with the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to obtain official information about the charges and ensure the well-being of the detainees.

Alegría also stressed that the Spanish government is in communication with the families of the two Spaniards, providing regular updates on the status of the situation. “We are verifying all the information and passing it on to the families of these people,” he said, highlighting the ongoing effort to obtain clarification on the positions and condition of the detainees.

The Spanish government’s stance is a direct response to statements by Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who described Basoa and Martínez Adasme as “terrorists” and undercover agents of the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI). Maduro, in an ironic way of describing the situation, stated that the two were part of a new form of “explosive tourism.” Such allegations were promptly denied by Madrid.