Spain Spanish Red Cross aid worker suffers online hate after hugging migrant arriving in Ceuta

Video and footage of Luna Reyes, an aid worker hugging an immigrant, spread quickly on social media.

Thousands of immigrants arrived earlier this week in the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco by swimming and wading.

Ceuta was confronted not only by Spanish soldiers but also by Red Cross aid workers, one of whom was a Spanish Luna Reyes.

The video and image material in which Reyes hugs an immigrant began to spread on social media quickly.

Quite soon Reyes, 20, was the subject of angry feedback on his own social media, write British newspaper The Guardian. According to the magazine, he was angered by supporters of the far-right Vox party, among others.

As information about the situation began to spread in the media, the topic tag #GraciasLuna, or “thank you Luna,” began to grow in popularity on social media channels. Many well-known names, including the country’s Minister of Economic Affairs, soon took part in the discussion Nadia Calviño and the Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz. Calviño, for example, commented that Reyes represents “the best values ​​of our society”.

The Spanish Red Cross has also shared tweets on its website.

Reyes himself described his life as quite ordinary, according to The Guardian. He said he saw the man exhausted and gave him water.

Reyes does not know what the man’s name was or what has happened to him. However, it is quite possible that he has been returned to Africa, as a large proportion of those who arrived earlier this week were already returned within the same days.

The Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla, off the coast of Morocco, are the EU’s only land borders with African countries.