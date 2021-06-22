No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spain Spanish PM hopes pardon of Catalan politicians and activists paves way for talks

by admin_gke11ifx
June 22, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The pardon concerns nine Catalan separatist leaders serving long prison sentences.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez hopes that the pardon of independent Catalan politicians and activists will pave the way for discussions between the central government and the separatist-led regional government in Catalonia.

“With this action (pardon), we want to open a new phase of dialogue and finally put an end to division and confrontation,” Sanchez said on Tuesday when he announced the amnesty.

The pardon concerns nine Catalan separatist leaders serving long prison sentences. They were convicted in the Spanish Supreme Court in the second year, including inciting rebellion to 9 to 13 years in prison.

Despite the release, all nine are barred from holding public office.

The detainees are expected to be released on Wednesday.

In Catalonia a referendum was held in 2017 on the independence of the region. The Spanish central government had banned the vote, which eventually ended in police violence and a declaration of independence annulled by the central government.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: