Spain Spain’s worst snowstorm in decades: Madrid closes airport, hundreds of people get stuck on you

In Spain the worst snowstorm in decades has caused chaos, especially in the central and eastern parts of the country. El Pais According to the magazine, in areas such as Madrid, Toledo, Valencia, Tarragona and Zaragoza, snow is expected to fall by as much as 20 cents.

According to news agency AFP, snowfall was expected to be strongest in 50 years.

Friday’s snowstorm in Madrid stuck motorists in the middle of the highway.­

The snowfall brought by the Filomena storm has caused significant damage to road traffic. According to El Pais, you are stuck with hundreds of people.

In addition, the capital Madrid, Barajas Airport, closed late Friday. At the airport websites according to which flights will resume no earlier than ten on Saturday morning.

According to weather data, snowfall or heavy rainfall will continue on Saturday. According to El Pais, 36 of Spain’s 50 provinces had at least some degree of snow warning. In some provinces, the warning is the most severe on the scale.