Spain | Spain plans to modify its new rape law, accidentally reduced sentences

The law that came into effect in October accidentally reduced the sentences of some sex offenders.

30.1. 20:41

of Spain the main governing party PsOE said on Monday that it intends to modify the law, which was only approved in October, regarding sexual violence. The reform is intended to close the loopholes, thanks to which some of the convicted sex offenders have received a shortened sentence. Since October, it is known that twenty sex offenders have been released from prison, and in addition, a few hundred sentences have been shortened.

Minister of Education Pilar Alegria according to which the new bill will be presented in the next few days.

The law that entered into force in October was supposed to tighten interpretations of sexual crimes. According to it, for example, all sex without the consent of the parties was interpreted as rape, regardless of whether the victim had actively resisted.

At the same time, however, previous categories of sexual crimes were combined, which is why some of the punishments were accidentally reduced.

New however, the bill has torn the ranks of the left-wing government. The law reform was the handiwork of the support party Podemos, and the minister for equality representing the party Irene Montero fears that the reform of the law will return the situation to what it was before October.

According to Montero, the law would not need to be reformed immediately, but the matter would be handled by training judges in the interpretation of the law. He vowed to do everything he could to keep consent at the heart of the law.

The opposition conservative party Pp, on the other hand, immediately announced that it is ready to support the new bill if the main government party, the Socialists, wants to push it through without Podemos.

Socialist Party The PsOE ministers, on the other hand, assured that the reform would only close loopholes in the law and would not remove the consent requirement. of El Mundo magazine according to PsOE would intend to bring the law reform to the parliament, even if it could not reach an agreement with Podemos.

Until October, rape victims in Spain had to prove that violence or threats had been used against them. If they could not prove this, the crime was interpreted as sexual abuse instead of rape, which resulted in a lesser punishment.