Spain | Spain approved a new trans law, with which you can change the gender on the identity card with your own declaration

According to the Minister of Equality, the law is a huge step forward that serves as an example for other countries.

From Spain on Thursday became one of the few countries in the world where everyone over the age of 16 can change their gender on their identity card by simply declaring it themselves.

The country’s parliament approved the new trans law by a vote of 191–60. No fewer than 91 MPs abstained from voting.

The preparation of the law caused a serious rift between the left-wing coalition of the Spanish government, when a certain influential feminist bloc and those promoting the interests of LGBTQ people clashed over the details of the law.

The law was strongly opposed by the conservative PP party in the opposition.

“We have heard of countries that have backed down due to their too hasty changes, which have caused a lot of suffering. Let’s not make the same mistake”, representing the PP Maria Jesus Moro appealed before the vote.

Minister for Equality Irene Monteron according to the law is a huge step forward that serves as an example for other countries.