The date is set. This November 13, the PSOE party announced that Pedro Sánchez will be sworn in as president again next Thursday, after reaching an amnesty agreement with the Catalan independentists that has generated rejection among the right and the extreme right of the country. This was confirmed by the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, who has defined that the investiture debate will begin on Wednesday and end on Thursday, now with a new official government.

“After maintaining a round of contacts with all parliamentary groups except Vox (extreme right), Sánchez is in a position to attend a debate for his investiture as president,” Armengol said during a public appearance.

After presenting his government program on Wednesday, the vote to invest the socialist as president will take place on Thursday. To achieve this, it needs an absolute majority of votes in favor, achieved after the agreements with the Catalan independentists –Junts per Catalunya– and the Basque nationalists –PNV–, along with five other political parties.

Dialogues that have led Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) to obtain 179 supports from the 350 deputies that make up Congress, exceeding the 176 necessary to repeat as head of the Executive.

Clashes with the right and the extreme right

This process will be the culmination of King Felipe VI’s order on October 3 to Pedro Sánchez to form a government – ​​remember that Spain is a parliamentary monarchy and to invest a president the king’s endorsement is needed. All after the leader of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, did not achieve the necessary support to become president on September 29, despite the fact that his party had the most votes.

Something that, together with the amnesty law agreed with the Catalan independentists, has increased political and social tension ahead of the investiture. This same Monday, the Spanish socialists presented the amnesty bill for those involved in the Catalan ‘procés’, which will annul “criminal, administrative and accounting liability” against more than 300 independence supporters and 73 police officers.

And this amnesty will not only apply to pro-independence political leaders, but also to other figures such as directors of electoral colleges, mayors, police officers and also citizens who participated against the ‘procés’ ruling in November 2019. .

After the announcement of the agreement and the publication of the amnesty law document this Monday, the Spanish right has not been slow to react. The PP assured that it was necessary to “repeat the elections” because Sánchez had “deceived” his voters by making an agreement with the independentists. The party has even gone so far as to ask for the intervention of the European Union against Sánchez.

The Spanish extreme right has not been silent either. The Vox party assured that they will request the Supreme Court to suspend the investiture plenary session this Tuesday to try to stop the Government formation process.

Both the PP and Vox are on the same line. Both parties have asked their voters to mobilize in the last week against the agreement with the Catalan independentists and the amnesty. Only yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people in all Spanish provincial capitals demonstrated against the amnesty.

For his part, Sánchez has advocated for “sanity” and has defended what he calls the “government of progress.” Armengol, the president of Congress, has also called for “dialogue and consensus” at this time of social tension.

“I ask for sanity and restraint from the PP. Let him accept the result of the polls and the legitimacy of the Government that we will form very soon. Be brave and say no to the bear hug of the extreme right and abandon the reactionary path on which they are moving towards the abyss today. We will govern for all Spaniards,” said Pedro Sánchez this Saturday.

In the midst of social tension and the possibility of new protests, Congress has redoubled security ahead of the investiture debate in its vicinity to avoid possible altercations with right-wing and far-right protesters.

