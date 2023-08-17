Socialist Francina Armengol was elected president of the chamber of the Spanish parliament with 178 votes, two more than the absolute majority. The election represents a significant step for a possible new government led by outgoing premier Pedro Sanchez, whose Socialist Party (PSOE) came second in the elections with 21 deputies.

Armengol was voted by the left-wing Sumar party and various regional formations, including Carles Puigdemont’s Catalan independence activists. Junts’ vote for Armengol is particularly important because it makes it more probable that the Catalan party will support the left-wing coalition also for the formation of the new government, thus avoiding new elections after the early vote of 23 July did not determine a clear majority.

Alberto Feijoo’s Popular Party took the lead in the elections with 137 seats, but does not reach the majority. Today his candidate for the presidency of the Chamber, Cuca Gamarra, finished second, obtaining the support of only two other deputies from regional parties. The far-right Vox party, which has 33 seats, separately voted for its own candidate.