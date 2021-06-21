The group stage of this Euro 2020 comes to an end. Between this past Sunday and Wednesday the matchday 3 of each of the 6 tournament groups, with a unified schedule for the matches that correspond to the same group. The Spanish selection, framed in the E, will have a decisive duel against the Slovak national teamto. Depending on the results, ours may end first, second, third or fourth in this first phase. Anything can happen. These are the data that you are most interested in knowing about the game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is the Spain-Slovakia? The duel will take place this Wednesday, June 23, 2021, starting at 6:00 p.m. (11 a.m. in Mexico, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Spain-Slovakia? It will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Its capacity is 55,000 viewers, and the good news is that there are expected to be about 18,000
On which TV channel does Spain-Slovakia broadcast? To be able to watch the game in Spain is easy, since the entire Eurocup is given by Mediaset. This meeting will be available on Telecinco. In Mexico it will be broadcast by Sky HD, TUDN and Canal 5 Televisa, in Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina and in the United States ESPN, futboTV, TUDN USA, ….
In Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and the other countries of South America they will have it in DIRECTV Sports of each one of them. In Brazil they have it on SporTV and Globo. In Costa Rica they have it on Sky HD, Teletica en Vivo, Teletica Radio, … and the other Central American countries will have it on Sky HD and ESPN Caribbean. You have all the programming here.
Where can I watch the Spain-Slovakia online? For its broadcasting in streaming in Spain we will have MiTele Plus and ZDF. In Mexico, from Blue To Go Video Everywhere and TUDN Live in Argentina from DIRECTV Play Deportes and in the United States on ESPN App, TUDN.com, UNIVISION Now, ….
In the other countries of South America they will have it on DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Plus, TNT Sports Go, and in those of Central America they will broadcast it on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and on ESPN Play Caribbean.
What was the last result between Spain and Slovakia?
Spain 2-0 Slovakia (9/5/2015)
LAST NEWS
Spain
– The selection goes through a quite delicate moment. After two days, he has not been able to get more than two draws against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1) and their pass to the second round will be played against Slovakia. Not winning almost certainly means elimination, what would be a historical bump.
– The biggest problem of the Luis Enrique (although there are several) is the lack of goal. Only 1 in 180 minutes, which includes a missed penalty, is a lousy baggage for a selection which is supposed to be between the best on the continent.
– At least Slovakia looks like a rival conducive to victory and secure the pass to eighths, even if it’s like seconds. Against them there have been 6 clashes throughout history, with 4 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss. 15 goals for and 6 against
– The main novelty in the Red drawing could be the inclusion of Busquets in the XI. The one of Barcelona already has been recovered and will be available, but it is possible that there are several changes in the starting lineup seeing that the first two results were not good ones.
Slovakia
– The Central European team is one of the surprises of this tournament. A priori he was the weakest of the group, but after two days he is second and still aspires to finish first, depending on whether you win and Sweden-Poland result. It would be historic for them.
– Be careful with this selection, because in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa already gave a historic bombshell in group stage: won Italy in the last match (3-2), when the azzurra was the current world champion, and left them out of the second round. They passed like seconds, after Paraguay.
– Although it is true that against Spain they have only won 1 game out of 6, it wasn’t that long ago. In september 2014, the penultimate they have played between the two to date, they have won 2-1 in the qualifying phase for Euro 2016. The goals from Kucka and Stoch they left the one in Alcácer to nothing. I said, be careful.
– Surely the most outstanding player of the team is Hamsik, legend there and from Naples. There are also renowned footballers such as Skriniar (Inter), scorer of the victory against Poland, or Dubravka, Newcastle goalkeeper. And old acquaintances from the league: Weiss, Valjent (Mallorca) or Lobotka.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Spain: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Laporte, Gayá; Busquets, Fabián Ruiz, Koke; Oyarzabal, Adama and Gerard Moreno
Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hrosovsky, Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak and Duda
FORECAST 90min
Yes, on paper, Spain is superior to Slovakia. Now, after what has been seen of the two teams in this European Championship, the truth is that I foresee a tight match. La Roja lacks a lot of depth and above all, goal. Slovakia for its part is a team pretty neat that has shown that he has things very clear and that if he has the day he can give anyone a scare. If not, ask to Lewandowski and to Poland. Still, I trust that those of Luis Enrique get your first victory of this Eurocup and go to eighths, as a minimum, as seconds.
Spain 2-1 Slovakia
