A Spanish opera singer, who remained anonymous, accused today on the TV programme Salvados the tenor Placido Domingo of alleged harassment when they shared the stage in the 2000s. It is the first time that a Spanish woman has joined the complaints that have already emerged in other countries.

The Spanish woman, who appears from behind and with a distorted voice, participated in the program dedicated to the Placido Domingo case, accused in an investigation published in 2019 by the agency Associated Press by different professionals of the work of sexual harassment in the United States for decades. “It’s untouchable, it shouldn’t be but it is, that’s why I’m in the dark about everything,” explained the Spanish artist during the television program, who claims to have corroborated the testimony of this active singer with two other sources.

The artist said that Domingo has it kissed on the mouth in the middle of a stage performance in Spain, against her will, when the lights went out during a performance, while on another occasion he asked her, in front of witnesses, to put the hand in the back pocket of the pants which he wore.

The #Metoo code: a coordinator on set to prevent sexual abuse and blackmail Fulvia Caprara January 14, 2023



“I wish there was a figure in theaters who kept an eye on things and that singers could ask for help. These things sometimes happen in full view,” she said. The woman’s testimony was preceded by an interview with the American mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulfthe first interpreter to take the step of accusing Domingo.

“It was a known secret,” she said of situations like the one in which Domingo, whom she calls “a god” in the opera world, he would appear in her dressing room knowing she was getting dressedmade advances to her or called her at unsavory hours, and spoke of her husband as her “rival.”

Us, changed by #MeToo: five years ago the most epochal movement against sexual harassment began Simonetta Sciandivasci 04 October 2022 See also Jiro with “roosters” in the “World Cup” is a technical necessity





The investigation by the Associated Press was joined by that of the Los Angeles Opera, where Placido was conductor, and that of the American Guild of Musical Artists AGMA.

The former vice president of Agma, the baritone Samuel Schulztold TV of an alleged half-million-dollar deal between the singer and the union not to publish a survey that allegedly showed that 27 women had been subjected to inappropriate behavior over 20 years.

Thanks #MeToo, you taught us to say “yes” and “no” Michael Marzano October 16, 2022





Schulz decided to leak the report to the press, which is why, he said, he no longer holds a senior position in the union and no longer receives calls to perform. The Uruguayan soprano was also interviewed Luz del Alba Rubiowho denounced being harassed by him in some situations and confessed that she thought it was “the price to pay”.

However, he said there came a time when he couldn’t take it anymore. “I can’t give a kiss if I don’t feel like it, my singing, my preparation are not enough, do I have to do this to be worth it?”. A refusal that Placido Domingo did not take well: “He was very angry, he told me that I could have a good career”.