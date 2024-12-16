There are not enough words in the dictionary to accurately describe the milestone that Spain has achieved in 2024 in mixed martial arts (MMA). The three active representatives (Aleksandre Topuria has not made his debut yet) of the country in the UFC have managed to close a perfect year with five wins and zero losses to his credit. Ilia Topuria, Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez have put the Spanish market on the table of the UFC in the best possible way, the largest sports company on the planet, where each fighter is elite.

The first to fight in 2024 and make history was Ilia Topuria (16-0). On February 17, the Hispanic-Georgian became the first Spanish champion in UFC history. Furthermore, he did it in epic fashion, knocking out the absolute monarch who reigned with an iron fist at featherweight (145 pounds or 65.7 kilos), Alexander Volkanovski. He was undefeated in this weight category and surpassing all the challengers, so defeating him, and in that way, catapulted Topuria’s fame to unsuspected levels. In addition, they brought with them an increase in the popularity of the sport in the country.

Until August 3rd we had to wait to see another Spaniard within the eight walls of the UFC. Joel, ‘The Phenomenon’, Álvarez (22-3) returned 13 months after his last fight in London and two fights canceled due to visa problems. His rival was Elves Brener, which had never been completed. This made for an interesting clash, since Joel has ended all of his fights before the limit. However, the man from Gijón produced a very mature version and dominated the three rounds with his distance. Even so, he smelled blood at the end of the third, and finished his rival with multiple knees.

The third to compete was the Valencian Dani Barez (17-6). This one came from a complicated situation. After losing in his debut and having to deal with a serious injury resulting from an altercation, Dani was urgently looking for a victory to overcome the bad patch. With this mentality he appeared in Paris on September 28. The Valencian excelled in the first two rounds against Víctor Altamirano, whom he delivered more than one knockdown. Although in the third round the Mexican recovered and put Dani in trouble, the Spaniard brought out his warrior blood and left France with his arm raised.









October 26 arrived and with it another appointment for the champion Ilia Topuria. Although his fight coincided with the Spanish soccer classic (Real Madrid against Barcelona), El Matador gave the respectable a historic performance. He promised that he was going to knock out Max Holloway, something that no one had been able to do in the Hawaiian’s fourteen-year career. And indeed, Ilia Topuria achieved it in the third round after a terrifying boxing combination. The Hispanic-Georgian successfully signed his first belt defensefinishing another historic one in the division.

Finally, Joel Álvarez returned once again to the cage this December 14, this time with the visa problem solved and ready to conquer Tampa, the last evening of the UFC in 2024. Said and done, the man from Gijón did not let the The fight was prolonged, and in the first round he finished Drakkar Klose. The latter was coming off four wins in a row, and seemed like a tough nut to crack. However, El Fenómeno dominated the hitting field and maintained his hit ratio. 100% completions. With this performance he could aspire to enter the top 15 in lightweight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), although he has already confirmed that his future is in welterweight (170 pounds or 77.1 kilos). However, he comments that he has a bullet left in the light.