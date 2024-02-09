The Spanish women's basketball team, with an unfavorable partial of 7-0 in the last 5 minutes, signed this Thursday its first victory in the Sopron (Hungary) Basketball Pre-Olympic against Canada (55-60), thus recovering its hopes in the fight to be in the Paris Olympic Games, which would be ensured if they beat Hungary this Sunday. Spain reached the 35th minute with an unfavorable partial of 55-53; but a strong defense caused the Canadians' offensive mistake and gave rise to the Spanish team's first victory, after the defeat suffered this Thursday against Japan (75-86).

It was a victory flavored with hope. A more focused Spain, with more rhythm and precision in free throws, which was able to digest the defeat against the Asians in less than 24 hours and take to the field the secret formula that would show them the way to Paris. Casas was the one who imposed the pace of the Spanish team at the start, with a persistence that was difficult to control against rivals who were stuck and had difficulty reaching the basket (0-11, minute 6). The Spanish Víctor Lapeña was forced to reverse his cards and called the first timeout; which had an effect and allowed the distances to be shortened (12-11).

But nothing stopped the Spanish women from the idea of ​​being in the Olympic Games, not even the fact that they were facing the bronze medal in the AmeriCup 2023. The agility and energy of Miguel Méndez's girls did not let them go to the half-time at a disadvantage (25-36, m.20), with Queralt Casas (9 points) and Megan Gustafson (9) as key players.

The break, which should have been a breath of fresh air for the Spanish team, ended up sapping their strength. The North American duo formed by Colley and Alexander began to make themselves noticed by connecting nine points in a row, without giving the 'reds' any space (34-36, m.8).

A partial score of 23-9 (m.30) in favor of the Canadians set off alarm bells for Méndez's team, who were showing signs of wear and tear. Not even the 16 points that naturalized Megan Gustafson had calmed them down. With their nerves on edge, they barely had control, but the truth is that they were not going to give up 10 minutes away from achieving the victory that would restore their hope.

Both teams had their best weapon in defense and in the last quarter Spain knew how to handle it. When the score read 50-49 (m.38) Spain got their act together and made an incredible comeback.

