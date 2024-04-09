The winning mentality is one of the pillars of a Spain that knows that it is the rival to beat for the rest of the teams and that prepares any match as if it were a final. Montse Tomé's men fulfilled their duties against an uncomfortable Czech Republic, La Roja's second obstacle heading towards the Euro Cup to be held in 2025 in Switzerland. There is no ceiling for this women's soccer team that, since reaching the top of the world, does not allow any rival to touch it or dispute the possession of a ball with which it solves its duels with a lot of confidence and resources. The block led by the Asturian coach, after the seven that they endorsed Belgium in the Flemish region of Leuven, once again showed their ambition by repeating with a hard-fought victory and without the brilliance of other occasions, in a plethora of Plantío de Burgos under the leadership of Mariona Caldentey and Jenni Hermoso.

Spain Mass; Batlle, Paredes, Méndez, Oroz (Abelleira, min 73), Athenea del Castillo (A. Redondo, min 82), Jenni Hermoso, Putellas (Vicky, min 61); Eva Navarro (Carmona, min 46), Caldentey and L.García (Paralluelo, min 61) See also Trial of ETA members Amaia and Txapote for the murder of popular councilor Zamarreño in 1998 3 – 1 Czech Republic Votíková; Slajsová, Dedinová, Pochmanová, Bartonová; Krejciriková (Krejcirikova, min 73), Cahynova, Sonntágová, Dubcová (Starova, min 73); Stasková (Ruzickova, min 84) and Szewieczková (Khyrova, min 42) Goals

0-1: min. 55, Sonntágová. 1-1: min. 57, María Méndez. 2-1: min. 62, Jenni Hermoso. 3-1: min. 70, Caldentey

Referee

Jelena Cvetković (Serbia). She reprimanded Bartonova, Slajsova and Olga Carmona

The biggest danger for the number one in the FIFA ranking, who debuted new skin with a renewed shirt, seems to be herself right now and any possible relaxation due to seeing herself superior to her rivals. For this reason, Tomé's team started intensely from the opening whistle, the same recipe that the team has been using in their last matches, knowing that if they did not press upwards they ran the risk of the Central Europeans taking advantage of some space. Spain turned its attention to a very active left wing with Ona Batlle, Alexia Putellas and the interns of the electric Athenea del Castillo, who sought to give the game a further boost. With patience, different alternatives and resources, Spain explored the path to a goal that Lucía García resisted, crashing into the legs of the Czech defense and goalkeeper Votíková, before a good scare from Dubcová against Misa.

The team, despite 75% possession in the first half, was unable to translate its obvious superiority on the scoreboard. Either Montse Tomé would stir up the hornet's nest or surprise would occur in the lands of El Cid. He did it with changes such as the entry of Olga Carmona and returning to the usual 4-3-3. The arrivals followed one another but the national forgiveness gave wings to a rival who, with a kick from Sonntágová, put fear in the body two minutes before María Méndez restored equality with an excellent header from a corner.

Unbeatable reaction from a team that brought in the very fast Salma Paraluelo and the very young Vicky López to give the team a plus and complete the comeback thanks to a goal from Jenni Hermoso, top scorer in the history of the national team with 55 goals, after brilliant assistance from Mariona Caldentey, silent star of this team and of Barça where she never receives individual praise and who is vital in the game of both teams.

The blaugrana put the third on the scoreboard after a pass from Tigre. Everything in its place in a team that did not stop attacking in search of more. There is a reason ambition is possibly the most repeated word in the press conferences of Montse Tomé and the rest of the Spanish internationals when they appear before the media.

With the victory, Spain leads its group tied with Denmark, which beat Belgium in a duel played in Viborg (4-2). The Danes will be La Roja's next rival on May 31.