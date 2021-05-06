Shopping on the farm is not common in Spain. That should change with an open farm day in the Valencia region.

Valencia – shopping directly on the farm – quite normal in Germany, in Spain but hardly widespread. The German Lena Edich wants to change that now and is planning an open farm day in the Valencia region, reports costanachrichten.com. Here, producers should offer direct sales on their farm, from cheese dairies with their own goats to olive farmers and fruit and vegetable farmers.

In addition to shopping on the farm, the farmers can enjoy the Valencia region also organize tastings or hold workshops, for example on cheese making or jam making. Farmers from all over the region in the east of Spain, i.e. from the Costa Blanca to Castellón. Routes from farm to farm are planned so that shopping on the farm could become a family outing.