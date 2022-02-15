Home page world

From: Judith Finsterbusch

The Spanish police cordoned off the family home after the triple murder. © Joaquín Reina/dpa

A triple murder shakes Spain. A teenager shot dead his parents and brother on the Costa Blanca.

Moose – In Spain* A 15-year-old apparently shot and killed his parents and younger brother. The triple murder occurred in Elche on the southern Costa Blanca*, the police have started the investigation, so far there are only assumptions about the motive. The triple murder in Spain was apparently preceded by a dispute and a long-lasting crisis in the family, reports costanachrichten.com*.

The police arrested the youth in Spain, the 15-year-old confessed to the murder of his parents and brother. After the crime, the boy apparently lived with the bodies in the family home for several days. *costanachrichten.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.