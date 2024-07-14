Berlin (AFP)

Spain have confirmed themselves as the undisputed winners of Euro 2024 after beating England 2-1 to claim a record fourth title, ending a decade without a major trophy for England since 1966.

La Roja has the most titles in the tournament, breaking its partnership with Germany (three in 1972, 1980 and 1996), and adding to its previous titles (1964, 2008 and 2012).

Spain opened the scoring at the start of the second half, through the brilliant winger Nico Williams (47), before England equalized through substitute Cole Palmer (73), and another substitute, Mikel Oyarzabal, gave the Spanish team the lead again and the victory (86).

The Spanish team deserved the title of the tournament, after it presented a beautiful tournament, and proved its superiority, by eliminating many major teams before facing England, such as France in the semi-finals, and the host Germany in the quarter-finals, in addition to its victory over Croatia in the opening match 3-0, and Italy, the title holder of the last edition, 1-0.

In contrast, the England national team’s disappointments in major matches continued, after losing the Euro final for the second consecutive edition, not to mention its exit from the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and thus remaining without any major title since the 1966 World Cup.

But perhaps the English were lucky to at least reach the final, after a relatively ordinary tournament, punctuated by widespread criticism of the team that had qualified with great difficulty, miraculously beating Slovakia 2-1 after extra time in the second round, and then Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals.

“I am very happy, I am very happy, our people deserve the title, the family, the fans, we are the European champions, and we will look forward to the World Cup (2026),” Williams said after the match.

“Losing a final is very difficult,” said England captain Harry Kane. “We did very well to come back into the game with a 1-1 draw, and then we couldn’t use our momentum to go forward. It’s as painful as it can be in a football match.”

Manager Gareth Southgate made one change to his starting line-up, bringing in Luke Shaw for the first time in the tournament in place of Kieran Trippier.

For his part, coach Luis de la Fuente returned defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand to the starting lineup after they missed the France match due to suspension, and they took the place of Nacho and Jesus Navas.

From the first moments, the Spanish team had the advantage in possession, as usual in most of its tests in the current edition in which it won all seven matches, but Southgate’s men succeeded in closing the spaces.

The first half was sparse in opportunities, except for some timid Spanish attempts that did not even rise to the level of threatening goalkeeper Pickford’s goal.

Most of Spain’s attempts were marred by poor final passes, as Williams (22 years old) tried to find a gap when the ball reached him on the left side, but John Stones was in the right place to prevent the Athletic Bilbao player from shooting and creating any danger (12).

The next few minutes were cautious with no notable chance, until the Three Lions were awarded a foul, with Declan Rice taking a free kick into the area and it rebounding off Le Normand directly to Phil Foden who shot towards the goal but goalkeeper Unai Simon caught the ball (45+1).

Spain struck early in the second half, and Williams was able to open the scoring, after Lamine Yamal advanced on the right side before penetrating the area, then passed to the unmarked Bilbao player who shot it into the far corner (47).

This is Yamal’s fourth assist in the tournament, and no Spanish player has ever managed to do so in a single edition.

Williams almost contributed to a second goal after a wonderful pass to Dani Olmo, who received it perfectly, but his shot, one-on-one with Pickford, went wide of the crossbar (49).

Unlike the first half, the English team’s defense seemed to have lost its ability to focus and withstand the Spanish attacks, as Yamal almost scored his second decisive pass, after he sent it to the feet of Alvaro Morata, but the latter failed in his shot, which was blocked by Stones (55).

Williams immediately wasted a great opportunity with a shot from the edge of the area that passed near Pickford’s goal (56).

Southgate took off his tournament top scorer and captain Harry Kane (3 goals, equal with five other players) to bring on Ollie Watkins, who scored the winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final (2-1) in the 61st minute.

The England team gradually began to absorb the shock and take the initiative to attack, and from a pass to Foden, Jude Bellingham received it in a wonderful way, before he shot from the edge of the area a ball that went next to the post (64).

Yamal continued his brilliance after he started quickly, but his curved shot was successfully blocked by Pickford (67).

England equalised through substitute Cole Palmer, who came on three minutes ago, following a counter-attack in which Bukayo Saka brilliantly advanced, before passing to Bellingham, who set it up for Palmer, who shot it powerfully into Simon’s goal with help from Martin Sobemendi’s foot (73).

Spain regained their lead after a perfect pass from Marc Cucurella to substitute Oyarzabal, who followed it into the goal (86).

England came close to forcing extra time, after a corner kick followed by a powerful header from Rice, which Simon blocked, and substitute Ivan Toney headed it in as well, but Olmo blocked it from the goal line, saving his country from losing the lead (90).