Spain | Seville plans to charge tourists an entrance fee to the square known from the movies

The Plaza de España square is familiar from the big screen. Locals will continue to have free access there.

in southern Spain The city of Seville, located in Spain, plans to start charging tourists an entrance fee to the famous Plaza de España. The city's goal is to curb overtourism.

Mayor of Seville Jose Luis Sanz has told about the city's plans in the message service X. According to Sanz, locals will continue to have free access to the square.

“Nothing is closed or privatized. We are only going to charge tourists, as is done in most cities around the world,” Sanz write.

According to the mayor, maintaining the square and guaranteeing safety is not possible with the city's budget alone. That's why the city is now planning to start charging tourist entrance fees.

of Seville the plans were reported by several international media, including the American one CNN and British The Guardian.

Plaza de España was built for the 1929 Ibero-American World Exposition to represent Spanish architecture. According to CNN, thousands of people visit the square every day.

The square is also familiar from the big screen. Films from the Star Wars film series have been filmed in the square.